Travs Downed by Riders, 5-4

August 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Down by five runs the Arkansas Travelers rallied to get within one but were denied by the Frisco RoughRiders in a 5-4 defeat on Friday night. Brock Rodden homered, doubled and drove in a pair as part of the comeback attempt while Lazaro Montes collected three hits. The Travs however, left 12 runners on base over the course of the night including eight in scoring position. Four Arkansas relievers gave the comeback a chance, combining for 4.1 scoreless frames.

Moments That Mattered

* Rodden's double with two out in the sixth cut the deficit to one.

* Arkansas loaded the bases with two out in the seventh and had runners at second and third with two out in the ninth but could not connect for the big hit.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Brock Rodden: 2-4, run, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* RF Lazaro Montes: 3-5

News and Notes

* Arkansas has lost seven of the last 10 games.

* This was only the club's third loss at home this season when outhitting the opposition.

The series continues on Saturday night with switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje making his Double-A debut as the starter for Arkansas against righty Jose Corniell (0-1, 0.00). Bluey and Bingo will be at the game to take pictures with fans and kids run the bases after. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







