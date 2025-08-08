Travs Downed by Riders, 5-4
August 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Down by five runs the Arkansas Travelers rallied to get within one but were denied by the Frisco RoughRiders in a 5-4 defeat on Friday night. Brock Rodden homered, doubled and drove in a pair as part of the comeback attempt while Lazaro Montes collected three hits. The Travs however, left 12 runners on base over the course of the night including eight in scoring position. Four Arkansas relievers gave the comeback a chance, combining for 4.1 scoreless frames.
Moments That Mattered
* Rodden's double with two out in the sixth cut the deficit to one.
* Arkansas loaded the bases with two out in the seventh and had runners at second and third with two out in the ninth but could not connect for the big hit.
Notable Travs Performances
* 2B Brock Rodden: 2-4, run, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
* RF Lazaro Montes: 3-5
News and Notes
* Arkansas has lost seven of the last 10 games.
* This was only the club's third loss at home this season when outhitting the opposition.
The series continues on Saturday night with switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje making his Double-A debut as the starter for Arkansas against righty Jose Corniell (0-1, 0.00). Bluey and Bingo will be at the game to take pictures with fans and kids run the bases after. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
Texas League Stories from August 8, 2025
- Tulsa Gets Sixth Victory of Long Road Trip with Win in Corpus Christi - Tulsa Drillers
- Riders Hang on Late to Beat Travs - Frisco RoughRiders
- Wichita Outpowered by Naturals - Wichita Wind Surge
- Travs Downed by Riders, 5-4 - Arkansas Travelers
- Canha Hits Slam, Squires & Ruta Homer in Nats' Win Friday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Mautz Shuts Down Missions with 10 Strikeouts - San Antonio Missions
- McLaughlin's Three RBI Highlight Win Under the Friday Night Lights - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Homestand Highlights: August 12 - August 17 (Arkansas Travelers Series) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Amarillo Sod Poodles Reveal 2026 Home Schedule - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Springfield Swats Two Homers, Beats Missions - Springfield Cardinals
- Pitcher's Duel Dooms Travs - Arkansas Travelers
- Hooks Roll for Series Lead - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Wind Surge Fall to Naturals - Wichita Wind Surge
- Mendez Launches into Double-A But 11Ks Not Enough as Cardinals Fly Away from Chanclas - San Antonio Missions
- Drillers Fall on Thursday Night in Corpus Christi - Tulsa Drillers
- Johnson Homers, Panzini K's Seven in 6-4 Win Thursday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arkansas Travelers Stories
- Travs Downed by Riders, 5-4
- Pitcher's Duel Dooms Travs
- Frisco Slides Past Arkansas in 10
- Pitching Staff Spins Shutout to Open Series
- Travs Stung in Springfield Series Finale