Amarillo Sod Poodles Reveal 2026 Home Schedule

August 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles today announced the release of the 2026 home schedule. With both the first and final games of the regular season scheduled to take place at HODGETOWN, Soddies fans can look forward to seeing up-and-coming talent from not just the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, but talent from every Texas League's parent club as each of the nine other teams in the league play at least one series at HODGETOWN in 2026.

The 69-game home slate will kick off on Friday, April 3 as the Sod Poodles host Opening Day against the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals). Soddies fans can make the most of the month of June at HODGETOWN as they will be playing 18 home games during that month, including a two-week homestand featuring the Midland RockHounds (Athletics) and the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) as opponents.

The Soddies also finish the 2026 campaign in their home ballpark, wrapping up the season with a six-game set against the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres). The Texas League Second Half will prove critical for the Amarillo club as 30 of their 36 home games from June 22 onward will be met with Texas League South foes.

APRIL

April 3 - April 5 | Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals)

April 14 - April 19 | Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers)

MAY

May 5 - May 10 | Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins)

May 19 - May 24 | Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals)

JUNE

June 2 - June 7 | Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers)

June 16 - June 21 | Midland RockHounds (Athletics)

June 23 - June 28 | Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers)

JULY

July 7 - July 12 | Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners)

July 28 - August 2 | San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres)

AUGUST

August 11 - August 16 | Midland RockHounds (Athletics)

August 25 - August 30 | Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros)

SEPTEMBER

September 8 - September 13 | San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres)

Game times, road opponents, ticketing information, and the promotional schedule for 2026 will be available at a later date. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2025 regular season are still available. To watch the Soddies embark on their run to the postseason, fans can purchase tickets HERE or at the box office located outside the HODGETOWN third base gate on Buchanan Street.







