Pitcher's Duel Dooms Travs

August 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Dylan File delivered a quality start working six innings of one-run ball but the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Frisco RoughRiders, 2-1 on Thursday night. It was File's eighth quality start of the year but the Travs offense was held to just a run on four hits and Arkansas never led in the game. Frisco pitchers held the Travs hitless until the seventh inning when they tied the score, before Frisco scored the decisive run in the eighth.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas put runners at second and third with none out in the third inning but failed to score after three straight strikeouts.

* Frisco drew a pair of walks in the eighth before the go-ahead run scored on a throwing error.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Nick Raposo: 1-3, BB, RBI

* RHP Dylan File: 6 IP, 5 H, R, BB, 6 K

News and Notes

* The Travs are now 5-12 in games that are tied after seven innings.

* Brock Rodden was caught stealing for the first time in 14 tries this year.

The series continues on Friday night with righty Marcelo Perez (2-1, 3.62) starting for Arkansas against righty Josh Stephan (5-5, 5.11). It is a fireworks Friday and there is a school supply drive. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







