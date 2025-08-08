Springfield Swats Two Homers, Beats Missions

August 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Joshua Baez and Ramon Mendoza each hit home runs in a four-run eighth inning that helped the Springfield Cardinals pull away in a 6-2 win over the San Antonio Missions on Thursday night at Wolff Stadium. Mendoza's homer tied him with Leonardo Bernal for the team lead with 12.

DECISIONS:

W: Zane Mills (4-4)

L: Miguel Mendez (0-1)

NOTES:

- Ixan Henderson left after four innings due to a high pitch count but did not allow a run in the start. He struck out seven and allowed four hits.

- Zane Mills pitched two scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win.

- The Cardinals have won two of the first three games in the series and are a season-high 27 games above .500.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (23-13, 66-39) at San Antonio (16-20, 55-50)

- Friday, August 8, 7:05 p.m. CT at Wolff Stadium

- LHP Brycen Mautz vs. RHP Eric Yost

- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







