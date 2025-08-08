Mautz Shuts Down Missions with 10 Strikeouts

August 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Eric Yost's first career start at Wolff Stadium saw him toss six innings with only one earned run allowed, but a costly second-inning error that plated two runs led to a 2-0 Springfield Cardinals (67-39, 24-13) win over the San Antonio Missions (55-51, 16-21).

Springfield starter Brycen Mautz, the reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Month for July, continued rolling well into August with 10 strikeouts across six shutout innings. Three bullpen arms followed with three clean innings, holding San Antonio down all night.

Yost's Wolff Stadium debut began with back-to-back singles by the Cardinals, and both Noah Mendlinger and Jeremy Rivas advanced into scoring position on the throw in from Rivas's hit. Leonardo Bernal chopped the second pitch he saw to first, where Devin Ortiz stepped on the bag before firing home to throw out Mendlinger trying to score. The nifty double play helped Yost escape trouble altogether.

Springfield followed up by loading the bases in the second, and this time, Yost didn't get so lucky. With the bases loaded, the Cardinals capitalized on a fielding error by second baseman Anthony Vilar to score a pair of runs.

Unfazed, Yost held Springfield to just those two runs in six innings of work. He walked three and allowed five hits, but he navigated traffic to secure his second consecutive quality start.

Unfortunately for Yost and the Missions, Mautz looked dialed in from the get-go. The Missions didn't enter the hit column against Mautz until a Marcos Castañon single in the fifth, but Mautz proceeded to strike out the next three batters, part of his 10-strikeout effort.

It wasn't until Hunter Hayes entered in the eighth inning that the Missions mounted a true threat. Oswaldo Linares and Wyatt Hoffman each singled, and Ortiz bunted them over for Ripken Reyes, who arrived just hours before the game from Triple-A El Paso. Hayes hit Reyes, loading the bases. Francisco Acuña stepped to the plate and lined a ball 102mph off the bat, exciting the Wolff Stadium crowd, but he hit it directly to center fielder Joshua Baez for the third out of the inning.

Luis Gastelum, who blew Springfield's lead on Tuesday, allowed a leadoff single to Albert Fabian to start the ninth. However, Gastelum struck out Castañon before Rivas and Brody Moore turned a phenomenal 6-4-3 double play to end the game.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals Saturday evening. First Pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Righty Jared Kollar (1-5, 5.59) starts for San Antonio while righty Cade Winquest goes for Springfield. Tomorrow's game is the Missions' Hill Country Flood Relief Fundraiser. San Antonio will take the field wearing the jerseys of Center Point, Comfort, Kerrville Tivy and Tom Moore Ingram High Schools. All the jerseys will be autographed and auctioned off after the game, with all proceeds going to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and the rebuilding of Ingram Little League. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.