Homestand Highlights: August 12 - August 17 (Arkansas Travelers Series)

August 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, August 12th to begin the longest homestand of the season, a 12-game in 13-day stretch where the team will face the Arkansas Travelers (August 12-17) and then the Tulsa Drillers (August 19-24). The six-game series against the Double-A Seattle Mariners is highlighted by daily food and drink specials, a Fireworks Friday, and Faith and Family Night with a Pre-Game Austin French Concert on Saturday while the series will close out with a Family Sunday featuring a Pre-Game Catch in the Outfield, FREE Kids Snack Giveaway, and Post-Game Kids Run the Bases on August 17th.

Tuesday, August 12 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT WITH SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy Johnsonville brats for only $1 on Tuesday (limit 4 per transaction).

SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY - Fans of age can get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at each of our concourse portable locations (Section 109 and 116) on Tuesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

UNUSED TICKET GAME - Any unused or unscanned tickets from the 2025 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office for a ticket of equal value to Tuesday night's game.

Wednesday, August 13 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON A SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY

$1 HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread (limit 4 per transaction).

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a great prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at our concourse portable (Section 109) or the Bullpen Beer Bar (Section 101) on Wednesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Thursday, August 14 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY DAVE & BUSTER'S

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thursday night's game is presented by Dave & Buster's.

Friday, August 15 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY SEAPAK WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA (5:45 P.M. - 6:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show following the game presented by SeaPak.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Kick off the weekend by arriving early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, August 16 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

FAITH AND FAMILY NIGHT PRESENTED BY SAM'S FURNITURE HIGHLIGHTED BY A PRE-GAME CONCERT FEATURING AUSTIN FRENCH COURTESY OF MEDIA PARTNER KLRC FROM 4:50 P.M. UNTIL 5:30 P.M.

FAITH & FAMILY NIGHT - Faith and Family Night is presented by Sam's Furniture. The event features a pre-game Christian concert by Austin French at a stage beyond left-center field, courtesy of media partner KLRC.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS - Gates at 4:30 p.m., concert at 4:50 p.m., and the game begins at 6:05 p.m.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday home game at Arvest Ballpark.

Sunday, August 17 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY FEATURING A PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD BY ARKANSAS BEEF COUNCIL WITH A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

FAMILY SUNDAY - Join us for a Family Sunday as the Naturals take on the Travelers on Sunday afternoon.

PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD - Arrive early, bring your glove, and enjoy a pre-game catch in the outfield of Arvest Ballpark beginning when gates open. The catch will last for approximately 20 minutes, and the first 50 fans will receive a baseball. The Pre-Game Catch on Sunday is presented by Arkansas Beef Council.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive a FREE Clif Kid Zbar at Sunday afternoon's game. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the main gates of the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages are invited to participate in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the series finale. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Go-Health.

