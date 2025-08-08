Drillers Fall on Thursday Night in Corpus Christi

August 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers pitcher Kelvin Ramirez

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Vanessa Buentello) Tulsa Drillers pitcher Kelvin Ramirez(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Vanessa Buentello)

Corpus Christi, TX - In just his third game at the Double-A level, Corpus Christi Hooks newcomer Lucas Spence has already produced two big hits against the Tulsa Drillers this week. In the Drillers series-opening loss on Tuesday, Spence hit a three-run homer that ultimately was the winning hit for the Hooks. On Thursday night, Spence repeated the result with another three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning that helped hand the Drillers a 7-1 loss at Whataburger Field.

The defeat dropped Tulsa's record in Corpus Christi in the last nine games to 1-8 over the last two seasons. The Drillers are now 1-2 in the first three games of the current six-game series.

Spence's impact was felt quickly as he helped Corpus Christi score in each of the first three innings. After the Drillers offense was retired in the top of the first, a single and a hit batter put two runners on base for Spence, who gave the Hooks the lead with his three-run blast.

Corpus Christi extended its lead in the second inning. Tulsa starting pitcher Chris Campos recovered to retire the first two hitters in the bottom of the second, but before he could record the third out, two singles and a double produced two more runs to give the Hooks a 5-0 lead.

Will Bush produced a sixth run with a solo home run in the third inning.

In the fourth, Tulsa strung three singles together that ended with Kole Myers driving in the only run of the evening.

The Hooks used a double and two walks to load the bases and produce their seventh and final run in the fifth on Jeron Williams' sacrifice fly that increased the lead to 7-1.

Neither team scored for the remainder of the game. Tulsa's bullpen allowed only one run across five innings pitched. Jerming Rosario, Jacob Meador and Brandon Neeck did not allow a hit or a run over the final 3.2 innings in the loss.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Campos made his 20th appearance of the 2025 season, and he had another tough outing on the road. Campos completed just three innings before his night ended, and he gave up six runs on eight hits. On the road this season, Campos has a 6.85 ERA compared to a 3.56 ERA at ONEOK Field. He was charged with the loss, which evened his record to 6-6.

*The Drillers missed opportunities to score by leaving the bases loaded in the fifth and seventh innings and stranding a total of 13 runners on base.

*Chris Newell did not play in the game, so his 21-game on-base streak and eight-game hitting streak remained intact.

*Taylor Young was unable to reach base, going 0-4, snapping his 15-game on-base streak.

*Five of the Hooks seven runs scored with two outs.

*Griffin Lockwood-Powell exited the game in the second inning after he was hit in the facemask on a foul ball.

*The two teams have combined to commit 10 errors in the first three games of the six-game series.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will continue their series in Corpus Christi on Friday night at Whataburger Field. The scheduled start time for game four will begin 30 minutes later at 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - RHP Patrick Copen (0-3, 3.48 ERA)

Corpus Christi - RHP Jackson Nezuh (1-3, 5.32 ERA)

