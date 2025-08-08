Riders Hang on Late to Beat Travs

August 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders built a big lead and staved off a late comeback from the Arkansas Travelers in a 5-4 win on Friday from Dickey-Stephens Park.

The Riders (15-22, 53-52) found the scoreboard first in the top of the third when Aaron Zavala cracked a three-run home run off of Travelers (19-18, 54-52) starter Marcelo Perez (2-2) to put Frisco up 3-0. It was Zavala's 10th home run of the season for the Riders.

In the top of the fifth, Frisco added on with a Cam Cauley RBI triple and a Zavala sacrifice fly to balloon the lead to 5-0.

Arkansas began their return in the bottom of the fifth when Brock Rodden homered and they added on three more in the bottom of the sixth to pull to within 5-4.

From there, the Frisco bullpen locked it down with Avery Weems (1-1) taking home the win despite allowing three runs, Bryan Magdaleno firing a scoreless frame and Eric Loomis closing it out with a six-out save for his second of the series.

Notes to know

-The RoughRiders have now won three-straight games and lead the series 3-1.

-Julian Brock went 4-for-4 in just his second Double-A start from the nine-hole.

-Frainyer Chavez collected two hits as well for Frisco.

The RoughRiders continue their set against the Travelers on Saturday, August 9th at 6:05 p.m. from Dickey-Stephens Park. Frisco RHP Jose Corniell (0-1, 0.00) is set to start against Arkansas SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (0-0, -.--).

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

