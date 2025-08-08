Riders Hang on Late to Beat Travs
August 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders built a big lead and staved off a late comeback from the Arkansas Travelers in a 5-4 win on Friday from Dickey-Stephens Park.
The Riders (15-22, 53-52) found the scoreboard first in the top of the third when Aaron Zavala cracked a three-run home run off of Travelers (19-18, 54-52) starter Marcelo Perez (2-2) to put Frisco up 3-0. It was Zavala's 10th home run of the season for the Riders.
In the top of the fifth, Frisco added on with a Cam Cauley RBI triple and a Zavala sacrifice fly to balloon the lead to 5-0.
Arkansas began their return in the bottom of the fifth when Brock Rodden homered and they added on three more in the bottom of the sixth to pull to within 5-4.
From there, the Frisco bullpen locked it down with Avery Weems (1-1) taking home the win despite allowing three runs, Bryan Magdaleno firing a scoreless frame and Eric Loomis closing it out with a six-out save for his second of the series.
Notes to know
-The RoughRiders have now won three-straight games and lead the series 3-1.
-Julian Brock went 4-for-4 in just his second Double-A start from the nine-hole.
-Frainyer Chavez collected two hits as well for Frisco.
The RoughRiders continue their set against the Travelers on Saturday, August 9th at 6:05 p.m. from Dickey-Stephens Park. Frisco RHP Jose Corniell (0-1, 0.00) is set to start against Arkansas SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (0-0, -.--).
Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
Texas League Stories from August 8, 2025
- Tulsa Gets Sixth Victory of Long Road Trip with Win in Corpus Christi - Tulsa Drillers
- Riders Hang on Late to Beat Travs - Frisco RoughRiders
- Wichita Outpowered by Naturals - Wichita Wind Surge
- Travs Downed by Riders, 5-4 - Arkansas Travelers
- Canha Hits Slam, Squires & Ruta Homer in Nats' Win Friday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Mautz Shuts Down Missions with 10 Strikeouts - San Antonio Missions
- McLaughlin's Three RBI Highlight Win Under the Friday Night Lights - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Homestand Highlights: August 12 - August 17 (Arkansas Travelers Series) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Amarillo Sod Poodles Reveal 2026 Home Schedule - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Springfield Swats Two Homers, Beats Missions - Springfield Cardinals
- Pitcher's Duel Dooms Travs - Arkansas Travelers
- Hooks Roll for Series Lead - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Wind Surge Fall to Naturals - Wichita Wind Surge
- Mendez Launches into Double-A But 11Ks Not Enough as Cardinals Fly Away from Chanclas - San Antonio Missions
- Drillers Fall on Thursday Night in Corpus Christi - Tulsa Drillers
- Johnson Homers, Panzini K's Seven in 6-4 Win Thursday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.