Johnson Homers, Panzini K's Seven in 6-4 Win Thursday

August 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, KS -- Justin Johnson hit his eighth home run of the season and Shane Panzini struck out seven in relief as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (17-19, 50-55) defeated the Wichita Wind Surge (19-17, 56-49) on Thursday night for their first win of the series. The two teams continue the six-game set Friday with a 7:05 PM first pitch at Equity Bank Park in Wichita, Kansas.

Johnson gave Northwest Arkansas a 1-0 lead with a solo home run to left-center in the second inning. Wichita answered in the bottom half when Nate Baez tied the game with a solo homer to left-center, and Jake Rucker followed later in the inning with a solo shot to left-center to make it 2-1 Wind Surge.

Northwest Arkansas responded with a two-run third inning. Rudy Martin singled and stole second, then scored on a single by Gavin Cross. Carson Roccaforte came home on a wild pitch to give NWA a 3-2 lead. Wichita tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Kala'i Rosario homered to make it three all.

The Surge took the lead in the fifth when Nate Baez drove in Ricardo Olivar later in the inning, but it was the last run Wichita would score for the night. The Nats plated two in the sixth to tie the game and got another in the seventh while Panzini, Marlin Willis, and A.J. Causey closed out a 6-4 victory.

The Naturals and Wind Surge continue their series Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Equity Bank Park in Wichita, KS.







