Wind Surge Fall to Naturals

August 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Nate Baez brought in two runs in a 6-4 loss by the Wichita Wind Surge against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Equity Bank Park. The Naturals put up three unanswered runs across the sixth and seventh frames to snap Wichita's winning streak.

Dustin Dickerson clobbered a solo home run off the scoreboard in left-center in the top of the second for a 1-0 Naturals lead. Baez and Jake Rucker each left the yard in the home half of the frame to both tie the game and give the Wind Surge the lead.

Northwest Arkansas rebounded for two runs in the top of the third on an RBI single by Gavin Cross and a wild pitch. Kala'i Rosario scorched another home run, his 16th of the season, into the Naturals bullpen to knot things up 3-3 in the bottom of the third.

Connor Prielipp and Jaylen Nowlin combined to strike out the side and keep the game tied in the top of the fourth. Prielipp finished with a tied career-high six strikeouts over three and two-thirds innings with three earned runs given up on five hits and two walks.

Baez's single in the home half of the fifth traveled back to the pitcher's mound and off the second base bag into center field to bring home Ricardo Olivar and give Wichita a 4-3 lead.

The Naturals plated three across the sixth and seventh innings over the span of six hits. Omar Hernandez, Carson Roccaforte, and Julio Rodriguez each singled to score a run. The Wind Surge would go down empty and lose by a 6-4 final.

Darren Bowen took the loss to fall to 3-6 on the season, giving up three earned runs on six hits and a walk over an inning and two-thirds of relief.

POSTGAME NOTES

Connor Prielipp ties his career high for strikeouts in a game (6).

Kaelen Culpepper records his 13th multi-hit game with Wichita.

All four home runs hit in this game between both teams were solo shots.

Gabriel Yanez throws two and one-third scoreless innings in his Wind Surge debut.

Wichita finishes the year 3-2 in the Turbo Tubs uniforms.

The Wind Surge continue the series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on August 8 at 7:05 PM on 90's Night. Come to Equity Bank Park as soon as you can for a chance of getting a Wind Surge x 90's T-Shirt, courtesy of TGC Group. Afterwards, Equity Bank presents one of the best fireworks show in Kansas! You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.