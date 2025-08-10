Wichita Drops Series Finale to Northwest Arkansas

WICHITA, Kan. (August 10, 2025)-Andrew Cossetti drove in two runs in an 11-3 loss for the Wichita Wind Surge against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Equity Bank Park. The loss finishes the season series between the Wind Surge and Naturals.

Cossetti sent a double 107 miles per hour off his bat to left-center to give Wichita an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

Northwest Arkansas scored three times on two hits and an error in the top of the third to take the lead. Walker Jenkins came around from second base on an errant pick off throw in the home half of the frame before Cossetti singled in another run to tie the game 3-3 a third of the way through.

The Naturals didn't stop scoring and put up three runs in both the fourth and fifth, with the big swings being a three-run home run by Rudy Martin and a two-run shot by Spencer Nivens. A bases-loaded walk in the top of the sixth and a fielder's choice before the stretch in the seventh gave Northwest Arkansas an 11-3 lead that they would carry the rest of the game.

Sam Armstrong takes the loss for his first decision with the Wind Surge. Over four innings, he gave up six earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Wichita splits the series with Northwest Arkansas, still wins the season series 10-8.

Kala'i Rosario has a nine-game hitting streak.

2024 Wind Surge alum Luke Keaschall hit a walk-off two-run home run in Minnesota for the Twins in their 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals this afternoon.

