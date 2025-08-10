Pitching Blows by Travs, Riders Take Series in Arkansas

August 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders dominated on the mound and just snuck past the Arkansas Travelers 2-0 on Sunday from Dickey-Stephens Park.

The Riders (16-23, 54-53) did not waste much time in the top of the first inning against Arkansas (20-19, 55-53) starter Michael Morales (2-6), scoring two runs. Keyber Rodriguez plated Cam Cauley with an RBI single to start the scoring and Aaron Zavala scored from third on a balk to make it 2-0.

From there, the Frisco pitching took care of the Travelers, beginning with Jose Gonzalez (1-0), who went 5.0 shutout innings in his Double-A debut, striking out three and walking one.

Larson Kindreich threw 2.0 scoreless innings, Jackson Kelley stranded a pair in the eighth and Bryan Magdaleno earned his second save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Frainyer Chavez collected the only multi-hit affair for the Riders, going 2-for-4 at the plate.

Notes to know

-The Riders have now pitched seven shutouts on the season, which is tied for fourth in the Texas League.

-Frisco starters have now thrown 9.0 shutout innings in their last two starts between Gonzalez and Jose Corniell.

-The Riders earned the series win over Arkansas, capturing their first set victory of the second half.

Following a day off on Monday, Frisco returns to Riders Field at 7:05 p.m. for game one of a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds (Athletics affiliate) on Tuesday, August 12th.

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.







Texas League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.