Drillers Conclude Road Trip with Series-Clinching Win

August 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Zach Ehrhard of the Tulsa Drillers on base

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Vanessa Buentello) Zach Ehrhard of the Tulsa Drillers on base(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Vanessa Buentello)

Corpus Christi, TX - The Tulsa Drillers concluded a successful 12-game road trip Sunday evening with their third straight win, clinching a series victory against the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field. The 3-0 final wrapped up the two-week trip with the Drillers compiling a winning 8-4 record in visits to Midland and Corpus Christi. Overall, Tulsa has won three straight series.

The shutout win improved the Drillers second-half record to 22-17, and they remain in second place in the Texas League's North Division standings. The Springfield Cardinals currently lead the division standings, and if they repeat their first-half title, the team finishing in second place in the second half will receive the final playoff spot and meet the Cards in the first round of the TL playoffs.

Sunday's series and road trip finale began with two scoreless frames from the starting pitchers, James Hicks and Jackson Ferris.

The Drillers went in front with one swing of the bat in the third inning. Sean McLain led off the third and lined a 1-2 pitch over the left field wall for a home run that put Tulsa ahead 1-0.

The one-run lead was all Ferris needed in his second start in the series. The lefty completed four scoreless innings before his night ended after 75 pitches. Ferris struck out three hitters.

Chris Newell continued his hot stretch by doubling the Drillers lead in the sixth inning with another solo home run.

The Drillers third run scored in the eighth. Zach Ehrhard singled and advanced to third on Kyle Nevin's single. From there Ehrhard scored on a wild pitch to put Tulsa ahead 3-0.

After Ferris' night ended, Kelvin Ramirez took the mound and worked two scoreless innings, and he was credited with his second victory of the season since Ferris did not pitch the required five innings.

Carson Hobbs pitched the next two innings, and they were perfect. Hobbs did not allow a hit or walk and struck out three.

Lefty Robinson Ortiz secured Tulsa's win by pitching a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first Double-A save.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Newell continued his hot stretch by earning another two hits to up his hitting streak to 11 straight games and his on-base streak to 24 consecutive games. In August, Newell is batting .441, which is the best among qualified hitters in the Texas League. His home run was his 14th of the season and ties him for the fifth most in the league.

*The 3-0 win was the Drillers ninth shutout victory of the season.

*With his two scoreless innings, Hobbs has not allowed a run or issued a walk in 9.1 innings with the Drillers. He has two wins and has struck out 12 in his six games with Tulsa.

*McLain's home run was his third of the season and his first since July 6.

UP NEXT

The Drillers return to ONEOK Field for the first time in two weeks to begin a six-game series against the San Antonio Missions on Tuesday night. It will mark the first and only regular season series against the Missions this season. The series opener is slated to begin at 7:00 p.m., and the starting pitchers have not been announced.

Images from this story







Texas League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.