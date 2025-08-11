Chris Newell Again Named TL Player of the Week

August 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers completed a successful 12-game road trip on Sunday evening with series wins over the Midland RockHounds and the Corpus Christi Hooks on the extended trip. Today, one of Tulsa's players has been recognized for his role in that success. Tulsa outfielder Chris Newell was named the Texas League's Player of the Week for the second time this season following his performance against the Hooks.

In five games against Corpus Christi, Newell was a league-best 10-20 (.500) at the plate, earning a hit in all five games that he played. Included in those games were two home runs, six runs driven in and three walks. Newell also finished a perfect 3-3 in stolen base attempts and is now a perfect 23-23 in steal attempts in his career with the Drillers.

Newell's best game last week came on Friday when he reached base four times in five plate appearances, earning two hits and drawing two walks. One of the hits included the first of his two home runs for the week.

It is Newell's second Player of the Week award this season, and he remains the only Tulsa player to be honored. His first award came after his big week from July 22-27 against the first-place Springfield Cardinals.

Newell joins Peter Heubeck as the only Tulsa players to win a weekly award this season. Heubeck has twice been named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week.

Brycen Mautz of Springfield was honored with Newell as this week's Texas League Pitcher of the Week.







Texas League Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.