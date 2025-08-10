Bernal Ties It in Ninth, Cards Win It in 10

August 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals







SAN ANTONIO, TX - Leonardo Bernal tied the game with a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, and the Springfield Cardinals went on to beat the San Antonio Missions, 5-3, in 10 innings in the series-finale on Sunday evening at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Springfield trailed 3-0 entering the ninth inning before Chase Davis and Jeremy Rivas singled to set the stage for Bernal's team-leading 13th blast.

DECISIONS:

W: Leonardo Taveras (3-1)

L: Ethan Routzahn (0-3)

S: Zane Mills (1)

NOTES:

- Carlos Linarez gave the Cardinals the lead with a two-out RBI-double in the 10th inning. Chase Davis followed with a single to bring home Linarez and give the Cards a two-run lead.

- Bernal's three RBIs brought his team-leading total up to 60 on the season.

- Pete Hansen struck out eight with one walk over five innings in his start. He allowed two runs on five hits.

- The Cardinals took the final five games in San Antonio to finish the series 5-1. They are 21-3 in games played in the state of Texas this season.

- Springfield improved to a season-high 30 games above .500 with a league-best record of 69-39.

UP NEXT:

- Wichita at Springfield

- Tuesday, August 12, 7:05 p.m. CT at Hammons Field

- Broadcast: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, springfieldcardinals.com, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live







