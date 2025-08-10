Soddies Outpaced in Sunday Matinee

August 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







MIDLAND, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (56-52) fell to the Midland RockHounds (56-52), 9-2, on Sunday afternoon at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Midland used six extra base hits to score seven unanswered runs over the fifth, sixth and seventh innings and take Sunday's series finale.

Amarillo went down in order to start the matinee while Midland took a 1-0 advantage in the first. Following a hit batter, walk and wild pitch, Josh Kuroda-Grauer scored on a RBI groundout to mark just the second time the hosts scored first in the six-game series this week.

The lead didn't last long as Caleb Roberts deposited the first pitch of his second inning at-bat into the right-field bullpen for a solo shot, his sixth home run of the campaign and tied the game at one.

Midland opened the bottom half with a Luke Mann double and a Cole Conn RBI single to make it 2-1.

With two runners on and one out in the fourth, Victor Morales entered out of the Amarillo bullpen. On his first Double-A pitch, the righty induced an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play to keep it 2-1 Midland.

In the fifth, Roberts' leadoff single combined with Gavin Logan 's first Double-A walk put two runners on with no outs. Christian Cerda laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to advance both runners before a fielder's choice saw Roberts get tagged out at the plate. With two outs, Jean Walters delivered and tied the game at two apiece with a line drive single into left field to bring home Logan.

The RockHounds regained the lead in the bottom half, scoring twice in the frame for a 4-2 advantage. The lead doubled in the sixth as three consecutive hits made it 6-2 Midland.

A three-run seventh created separation for the hosts in the ballgame, as the RockHounds used two hits, two walks, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly to push the lead out to 9-2.

Midland arms retired 13 of the final 15 Soddies to secure the Sunday victory and close the final regular season series at Momentum Bank Ballpark between the two squads.

Following Monday's off day, the Sod Poodles will return to action at HODGETOWN against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A, Houston Astros). Neither manager has officially announced a starting pitcher for Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

POSTGAME NOTES

ROCKET MAN: A three-hit day, including a solo blast from Caleb Roberts extended a five game hit streak, the team's longest active streak...the outfielder is batting .400 (8-for-20) with a double, a home run and two RBI during this stretch...Roberts' sixth longball of the season pulled him into a tie for third most homers all-time among Soddies with 43 total (A.J. Vukovich).

DEBUT DUO: A pair of new additions made their Double-A debuts, with Gavin Logan as today's designated hitter and RHP Victor Morales as the first arm out of the bullpen...the duo became the 20th and 21st Amarillo players to debut in Double-A this season...Logan drew a walk and scored while Morales recorded 1.2 innings and his first Double-A punchout.







Texas League Stories from August 10, 2025

