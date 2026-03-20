Día de los Hooks Returns to Whataburger Field for Three Nights in 2026

Published on March 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS - Día de los Hooks returns to Whataburger Field for three special nights during the 2026 season as part of Minor League Baseball's COPA de la Diversión, a league-wide initiative designed to celebrate the culture and values that resonate with local Hispanic communities.

Inspired by Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a celebration of life and remembrance, honoring loved ones who have passed while bringing communities together.

The 2026 identity continues with the signature skeleton-inspired look seen in previous Día de los Hooks iterations. According to Senior Manager for Creative Services Courtney Merritt, the sole creator behind the Hooks' branding, this year's design continues with the bone-and-skeleton aesthetic while incorporating symbolic elements tied to the holiday.

"The pattern featured on the jersey matches the bill pattern used across all Minor League Baseball COPA caps," Merritt said. "Roses, commonly associated with Día de los Muertos, symbolize deep love, respect, and emotional connection to those who have passed. In the design, the rose is positioned to represent the location of Corpus Christi within the state of Texas."

Merritt also incorporated teal into the design, a color often associated with water in Día de los Muertos traditions, representing a vital offering to quench the thirst of spirits after their journey back to the land of the living.

Fans will have three opportunities to experience Día de los Hooks during the 2026 season:

Thursday, May 14 - 6:35 PM | Buy Tickets

Día de los Hooks | CTS Band "Queen of Tejano and Latin" Tribute Concert | Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi

Friday, May 15 - 7:05 PM | Buy Tickets

Día de los Hooks | Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Saturday, August 8 - 7:05 PM | Buy Tickets

Día de los Hooks | Michael Coffin Talking Bobblehead presented by Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home

For more on Día de los Hooks, call 361-561-HOOK (4665) or visit cchooks.com.







Texas League Stories from March 20, 2026

Día de los Hooks Returns to Whataburger Field for Three Nights in 2026 - Corpus Christi Hooks

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