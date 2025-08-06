Missions Match Largest Comeback of Season to Stun Springfield

August 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Down 4-0 in the seventh inning to the first place Springfield Cardinals (21-13, 64-39), the San Antonio Missions (16-18, 55-48) scored four in the seventh and one on Albert Fabian's game-winning double in the eighth to match their biggest comeback victory of the season.

Andrew Moore picked up the win thanks to his clean frame out of the bullpen, and Garrett Hawkins extended his brilliant scoreless streak to 37 innings with his second save for San Antonio. Hawkins has not allowed a run since April 23.

Springfield scored the first four runs of the game. Trey Paige got things going with his two-run homer in the second before a double steal saw Dakota Harris swipe home in the fourth. Leonardo Bernal added an RBI double in the fifth, leaving the Cardinals ahead 4-0 against Missions starter Enmanuel Pinales.

The Missions mustered just two hits off Cardinals starter Pete Hansen through 6.1 innings, so San Antonio rejoiced when Hansen exited in the seventh. Andrew Marrero entered in relief for Springfield, and he failed to record an out. Marcos Castañon singled and Fabian walked ahead of Anthony Vilar's two-run opposite-field double that sliced Springfield's lead in half.

Springfield turned to Luis Gastelum for an assist, yet he hit the first two men he faced to load the bases with still just one out. Wyatt Hoffman bounced the first pitch of his at bat to shortstop, seemingly to end the inning with a double play, but the throw from second baseman Dakota Harris sneaked by Paige at first. It rolled far enough away to let two runs score, evening the game at 4-4.

Moore stranded a runner at second in the eighth, bringing the Missions' bats back up against Gastelum. With two away and none on, Castañon drew a walk. He then scrambled home when Fabian laced a double up the right-center field gap, leaping the Missions ahead 5-4.

Hawkins, in his second appearance up from High-A Fort Wayne, allowed an infield single with one away. His battery mate, Oswaldo Linares, who also came up last week from Fort Wayne, gunned down Miguel Ugueto trying to steal second. This helped Hawkins extend his incredible scoreless streak 37 innings while sealing his second save in as many opportunities with San Antonio.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday night. Righty Victor Lizarraga (2-8, 6.86) goes for San Antonio while righty Brandt Thompson (2-7, 3.96) starts for Springfield. It is Bark in the Park presented by North Park Subaru, so fans can bring their dogs to the game! Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







