Amarillo Squander Scoring Chances in Wednesday Night Defeat

August 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (53-51) fell to the Midland RockHounds (55-49), 7-1, on Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Amarillo stranded 12 runners, including leaving the bases loaded three separate times, and allowed Midland to even the six-game series.

Jose Cabrera retired the first six RockHounds in order, using three strikeouts and a fantastic diving grab from center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt.

In the third, Midland broke the ice with a three-run frame. With runners on the corners, Brennan Milone hit a two-run double just inside the third base line to give the hosts a 2-0 lead. Nate Nankil added his first Double-A RBI to make it 3-0 RockHounds, forcing Cabrera out of the game due to pitch count.

Midland made it 4-0 in the fourth on Brayan Buelvas' RBI double to straightaway center. Nate Savino limited the damage to one run in the frame.

The reliever settled in and retired the next seven Midland batters he faced.

Amarillo got on the board in the seventh as Manuel Pena started the frame with a hard-hit double. The first baseman extended his current hit streak to 11 games, a new career-long. He scored on a double play hit by Gavin Conticello to make it 4-1. The next three Soddies loaded the bases to bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but were left stranded.

Savino would exit in the seventh after his second strikeout of the night, tossing 3.2 innings of relief.

Midland added late-inning insurance in the eighth to extend their lead to 7-1. The RockHounds used their sixth different pitcher to close out the ballgame and even the series at one game apiece.

The series continues with game three on Thursday set for a 7:00 p.m. first pitch. The probable starters are RHP Roman Angelo (2-8, 5.62) for Amarillo and RHP Henry Baez (5-2, 2.12) for the RockHounds.

POSTGAME NOTES

WALK THIS WAY: Pickup up two walks tonight was Gavin Conticello ...the outfielder has 48 on the season to move into a tie with A.J. Vukovich's 2024 season for eighth-most among Soddies in a single season...he is the team's active leader in walks, since Tommy Troy (49) was promoted to Triple-A Reno last week.

HIP, HIP, JOSE: Recording another multi-hit effort of the season today was Jose Fernandez, going 2-for-3 with a walk...his 26th multi-hit ledgers are second on the team (Groover - 29)...since July 18, Fernandez has 21 hits, tied for the second most in the Texas League in this span.

STREAKY BLINDERS: With his seventh inning double, Manuel Pena pushed his current hit streak to 11 games, a new career best...the infielder scored the only Amarillo run of the night, his ninth of the streak...since the stretch began on July 25, Pena is batting .378 (17-for-47) with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI...Pena currently holds the longest active streak by a player currently in the Texas League.







