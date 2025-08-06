Missions Comeback Spoils Brilliant Hansen Start

August 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX - The Springfield Cardinals saw a four-run lead evaporate in the final two innings as the San Antonio Missions came back to take the series opener, 5-4, on Tuesday night at Wolff Stadium. The loss spoiled a brilliant effort from starter Pete Hansen who limited the Missions to just three baserunners over 6.1 scoreless innings pitched.

DECISIONS:

W: Austin Moore (3-1)

L: Luis Gastelum (2-4)

S: Garrett Hawkins (2)

NOTES:

- Hansen allowed only two hits and one walk with four strikeouts while throwing a total of 80 pitches.

- Trey Paige got the scoring started for Springfield with a two-run home run, his fourth of the season in Double-A.

- Leonardo Bernal doubled home a run to pick up his team-leading 54th RBI of the season.

- The Missions scored four runs (three earned) in the seventh to tie the game and added the winning run in the eighth.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (21-13, 64-39) at San Antonio (16-18, 55-48)

- Wednesday, August 6, 7:05 p.m. CT at Wolff Stadium

- RHP Brandt Thompson vs. RHP Victor Lizarraga

- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, springfieldcardinals.com







