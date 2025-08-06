Zavala's Clutch Double Carries Riders to Extra-Innings Win

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders outlasted the Arkansas Travelers 2-0 in 10 innings on Wednesday at Dickey-Stephens Park.

With the game scoreless until the top of the 10th, Aaron Zavala powered a two-RBI, pinch-hit double to put Frisco (13-22, 51-52) in front 2-0.

Riders reliever Gerardo Carrillo (2-2) earned the win, pitching two scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth. Arkansas (19-16, 54-50) reliever Peyton Alford (4-2) was tagged with the loss, giving up two runs across 1.2 innings. Eric Loomis earned his first Double-A save, striking out three in the bottom of the 10th.

Notes to know

-Frisco starter Leandro Lopez struck out six across five shutout innings. Through 15 Double-A innings, Lopez has given up just one run (0.60 ERA) while striking out 24 and walking five.

-Frisco reliever Wilian Bormie made his Double-A debut, pitching a scoreless seventh inning.

-The RoughRiders improve to 4-4 in extra-inning games.

-Frisco's pitching staff tabbed their sixth shutout of the season and their first 10-inning shutout since July 1st, 2024 (also a 2-0 win at Arkansas).

With the series even, the RoughRiders continue their set against the Travelers on Thursday, August 7th at 6:35 p.m. from Dickey-Stephens Park. Frisco RHP David Davalillo (1-2, 2.28) is set to start against Arkansas RHP Dylan File (6-3, 4.69).

