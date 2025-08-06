Wind Surge Claw Back to Win against Naturals

WICHITA, Kan. - Mike Paredes became the Wichita Wind Surge single-season franchise wins leader in an 8-7 come-from-behind victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Equity Bank Park. The win makes it three in a row for the Wind Surge since Saturday night in Amarillo.

Kaelen Culpepper and Walker Jenkins went back-to-back on a three-run blast and a solo shot off of Major League rehabber Michael Lorenzen to give Wichita a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

Sam Ruta gave the Naturals their first run on a sac fly to left in the top of the third. Carson Roccaforte tied the game 4-4 on a three-run home run over the top of the wall in right field an inning later.

Jenkins reached base again on a single in the home half of the fifth, later scoring on a single by Kala'i Rosario, where a throwing error allowed him to come to the plate. Rosario later scored on a wild pitch to put the Wind Surge ahead by two runs.

Ruta yanked an RBI double to right in the top of the sixth to make it 6-5 Wichita. Omar Hernandez came across from second on a passed ball, and then Brett Squires doubled to right to give the 7-6 lead to Northwest Arkansas in the next frame, ahead of the seventh inning stretch.

Hendry Mendez sprinted home in his Wind Surge debut to tie the game on a passed ball in the bottom of the eighth, then Nate Baez touched the plate on a groundout for Wichita to jump out in front 8-7.

Paredes finished the night and earned his 11th win of the season, throwing for three innings of two-run baseball with four hits, a walk, and a strikeout. He is the new single-season franchise record holder for wins in a season.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kaelen Culpepper and Walker Jenkins become the 10th pair of Wichita Wind Surge teammates to hit back-to-back home runs this season.

Mike Paredes is the new Wind Surge single-season franchise leading winning pitcher (11).

Hendry Mendez has opened up his time in Wichita with three straight multi-hit games.

Sam Armstrong made his Wind Surge debut, striking out six over five frames.

Wichita has won three games in a row.

