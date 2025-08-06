San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox to Join San Antonio Missions in Hill Country Flood Relief

August 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - In support of the San Antonio Missions' fundraising game for victims of the Texas Hill Country floods, the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox will also wear the baseball jerseys of the area's impacted high schools during batting practice before their game on Aug. 9 at Petco Park in San Diego.

The jerseys will be replicas of those belonging to Center Point High School, Comfort High School, Ingram Tom Moore High School and Kerrville Tivy High School, who have all been affected by the tragic flooding. As previously announced, the Missions will take the field wearing these jerseys during their game against the Springfield Cardinals on Aug. 9 at 7:05 p.m. in San Antonio.

"The San Diego Padres are proud to join the Boston Red Sox and our Double-A Affiliate San Antonio Missions to support communities in the Texas Hill Country that were devasted by recent floods," said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. "Alongside the Red Sox and Missions, we are committed to aiding relief efforts for those who have been displaced or affected so that they can begin to rebuild."

"The Boston Red Sox stand alongside the San Diego Padres and San Antonio Missions in supporting recovery efforts across the Texas Hill Country," said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. "This is a meaningful example of how the baseball community can come together beyond the field to support those in need. Like so many others, we saw the devastation caused by the tragic flooding in Texas, and we're grateful for the opportunity to contribute in a way that may help these communities begin to recover."

The Missions jerseys will be auctioned immediately after their game on Aug. 9, while the Padres and Red Sox jerseys will be open via an online auction next week. Details about the online auction will be announced at a later date. Proceeds will go to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund as well as towards a partnership the Missions are entering with the Round Rock Express, Nolan Ryan Foundation and RS3 Turf to help Ingram Little League rebuild their fields that suffered damage from the floods.

Wilson Sporting Goods is supplying the jerseys, which are EvoShield branded, accelerating a typically months-long process in response to the fundraiser.

"We are honored to be joined by the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Wilson Sporting Goods in our efforts to assist the Texas Hill Country," said Missions President Burl Yarbrough. "The Missions are proud to stand together with two proud major league franchises, and our official apparel provider, as we all help our neighbors in Central Texas rebuild and recover."

The Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres, and six former Missions are currently with the Padres. This includes three-time MLB All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. and 2024 Rookie of the Year finalist Jackson Merrill.

The Boston Red Sox are managed by former Mission Alex Cora, who played 127 games with San Antonio in 1997. Cora won the World Series as a player with the Red Sox in 2007, as a bench coach for the Houston Astros in 2017 and as manager for the Red Sox in 2018.







Texas League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.