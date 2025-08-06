Swanson's Stellar Start & Spence's Dapper Debut Drive Win

August 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Nic Swanson held Tulsa to one run over a season-high 5 1/3 innings while Lucas Spence 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in his Double-A debut Tuesday as the Hooks knocked off the Drillers, 7-5, before 2,965 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi has won three of the last four games.

The Hooks erased a 1-0 deficit by scoring three times in the second. Wes Clarke, Garret Guillemette, Trevor Austin, and Jeron Williams all recorded knocks, with Williams capping the rally via a two-out RBI double.

Wes Clarke made it 4-1 in the third by crushing a home run off the scoreboard in left field. Clarke, toting eight circuit clouts in 35 games as a Hook, has five hits in his last 11 at-bats, with three knocks going for extra bases.

CC added three more in the sixth as Guillemette and Austin notched base hits ahead of Spence's two-out blast to right field. The 22-year-old left-handed outfielder has seven home runs after adding in his time at High-A Asheville.

Austin is 9-for-18 over his last five games while Guillemette owns a .364 batting average in his most recent eight contests.

Swanson limited the Drillers to three base runners over the first four innings. The Tulsa area native stranded two in the fifth before exiting after a one-out single and walk in the sixth.







