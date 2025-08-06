Drillers Back Home at ONEOK Field to Host San Antonio

The Tulsa Drillers will return to ONEOK Field on Tuesday, August 12 after completing their longest road trip of the season. Following a two-week trip to west and south Texas, the Drillers will be back home to host the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) in a six-game series that will run from August 12 through Sunday, August 17.

It will be the minor league version of one of the best rivalries in Major League Baseball as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres Double-A affiliates meet for the only time this season.

The first five games of the series will all begin at 7:00 p.m. The series finale on Sunday, August 17 will have an early 12:00 p.m. (noon) first pitch.

The lineup of promotions for the weeklong series will be highlighted by back-to-back Fireworks Shows on Friday, August 15 and Saturday, August 16. The Drillers will also wear special-edition jerseys for both games.

On the 15th, they will wear Marine Corp Heritage Foundation Jerseys for the first time. The following night, August 16, it will be Hearing Loss Awareness Night with the Drillers wearing special-edition jerseys that will feature sign language symbols spelling Tulsa across the fronts.

The home stand will begin with $2 Tuesday on August 12 with Ferguson Kia Lawn and COUNTRY Financial Terrace tickets just $3 each and Field Reserved Tickets only $9.18 each. Hot dogs, popcorn, sodas, ice cream novelties and tacos will all be just $2 each and Mazzio's Go pizzas will be $2 off.

Wednesday, the 13th will offer an opportunity for fans to bring their dogs to the game as it will be Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws.

Fans of the show Seinfeld will want to be sure and attend on Thursday, August 14 because the promotions will be gold! It's Sitcom Night and the actor Steve Hytner will be in attendance. Hytner played the role of aspiring comic Kenny Bania on Seinfeld. It will also be a Thirsty Thursday with several drink specials including discounted Busch Light and Bud Light.

The home stand will conclude on August 17 with Family FUNday Sunday. All kids will get in free, plus the first 500 kids will receive a Drillers Arm Sleeve. For those coming early for this noon game, kids will be able to go on the field to play a game of catch from 10:45-11:15 a.m. After the game, they can go back down to run the bases.

The series with the Missions will begin the final month of the 2025 regular season, and it is the first of only three home stands remaining at ONEOK Field this year.

Individual tickets for all six games, and any other games this season, are on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

August 12-17 vs. San Antonio Missions

Wednesday, August 12 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

The Drillers return to ONEOK Field after their two-week road trip to begin another home stand with a $2 Tuesday! Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and COUNTRY Financial Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), and seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18 each. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, tacos, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each and can get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. $2 Tuesday is made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma and 106.1 The Twister!

TITO'S PREGAME HAPPY 2 HOUR

From 6-8 p.m., Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, will offer double vodka drinks for the price of a single and Busch Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving. Tito's specials will be available at stadium bars and Busch Light will be served at the main concession stands.

SEASON MEMBER AMNESTY NIGHTS

During the final three home stands of the 2025 season, season ticket members can receive equal value on unused, past date tickets for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday games!

Wednesday, August 13 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

BARK IN THE PARK & $3 WHITE CLAWS

Don't miss one of only two remaining nights this season to enjoy a Drillers game with your furry friend on Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws Night. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the COUNTRY Financial Terrace. Dogs do not need a ticket, but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Tulsa World First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate.

Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate. Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws Night is made possible by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Veterinary Hospital, White Claw, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO.

POSTGAME DOGS RUN THE BASES

Fans are invited to stick around after the game and run the bases with their pups, courtesy of Tulsa Pets.

Thursday, August 14 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY

We continue the home stand with another Thirsty Thursday at ONEOK Field! Fans will be able to enjoy selected 16-ounce domestic beers and souvenir cup sodas for just $3 per serving and $4 Celsius energy drinks. This night will feature $3 Busch Light and Bud Light. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas and $4 Celsius will be available at the main concession stands. Thirsty Thursday is made possible by FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and AM 1430 The Buzz

STEVE HYTNER APPEARANCE

Thursday is also Sitcom Night with an appearance from Steve Hytner who played Kenny Bania on the hit show Seinfeld. Hytner will also throw out a first pitch and be available for autographs and photos on the concourse. In addition to Sitcom Night, there will be trivia, sitcom clips and games throughout the night.

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket and enjoy $1 beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature 12-ounce Busch Light and Bud Light. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on ticket prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, any Drillers Full-Season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard on these nights at no additional cost. To purchase your $1 Beer ticket, click HERE. Space is limited so purchase your ticket before it sells out!

Friday, August 15 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS / MARINE CORPS HERITAGE NIGHT

Get your weekend started with another huge Fireworks Show at ONEOK Field. The Drillers will also be celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps with the Drillers wearing special jerseys. Fans will have the chance to go home with one of the player's signed jerseys by participating in our silent auction during the game. The auction will be located behind home plate and will begin when the gates open and will close with the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. Friday Night Fireworks and Marine Corps Heritage Night are made possible by News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits.

TITO'S VODKA PREGAME HAPPY HALF HOUR

The night will begin with Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, featuring a Happy Half Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy Tito's double vodka drinks for the price of a single. Also, domestic beers and hard seltzers will be just $4.79 each at the main concession stands and at the Estrella Jalisco Scoreboard Bar. Ready-to-drink cocktails will be available for $5.99 each at all stadium bars during the Happy Half Hour.

Saturday, August 16 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS / HEARING LOSS AWARENESS NIGHT

It's the second night of back-to-back Fireworks Shows and it is also Hearing Loss Awareness Night at ONEOK Field on Grand Slam Saturday! For the first three innings of the game, the sound system will go silent to bring awareness to the difficulties for those who suffer from hearing loss. The Drillers will also be wearing special sign language jerseys that feature Tulsa across the front in American Sign Language. These jerseys will be available for purchase in a one-night-only silent auction that will take place on the concourse behind home plate, with the proceeds benefiting Hearts for Hearing. Grand Slam Saturday and Hearing Loss Awareness Night are made possible by Hearts for Hearing, NewsChannel 8 and 103.3 The Eagle.

DRILLERS BEERFEST PRESENTED BY SKIATOOK PAWS & CLAWS

Saturday is also the final Drillers BeerFest of the season presented by Skiatook Paws & Claws. For just a $20 add-on to a Saturday night ticket, fans will receive a commemorative Drillers BeerFest tasting glass that they can use to sample beers from local breweries inside the Osage Casino Hotel Pavilion from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 17 First Pitch at 12:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 10:45 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 11:00 a.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY

The final game of the home stand will have an earlier start (noon first pitch) and will be a Family FUNday Sunday! All kids, ages 12 and under, will receive a FREE Ferguson Kia Lawn ticket! In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE. After the game, kids are invited to run the bases courtesy of Delta Dental. Family FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix96.5.

DRILLERS ARM SLEEVE GIVEAWAY

The first 500 kids, ages 12 & under, who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a blue, Drillers arm sleeve, courtesy of Ferguson Kia.

KIDS ON-FIELD CATCH

We invite all kids to bring their gloves and come out early to play a game of catch on the field prior to the Drillers game. Kids can play catch in the outfield from 10:45 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.







