Roccaforte Hits First AA Homer in 8-7 Loss

August 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, KS -- Carson Roccaforte hit a game-tying, three-run homer, his first at the AA level, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (16-18, 49-54) lost to the Wichita Wind Surge (18-16, 55-48) Tuesday night to open a six-game series in Wichita, KS. The two teams continue their series at 7:05 PM CT on Wednesday.

RHP Michael Lorenzen got the start for the Naturals on rehab, but the Surge hit back-to-back home runs to take a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. NWA got a run back in the top of the fourth when Spencer Nivens drove in Gavin Cross with a sacrifice fly.

Roccaforte tied it up in the fourth inning with a big fly. Colton Becker walked with one out and went to second on a passed ball. Omar Hernandez flied out to right field, and Rudy Martin walked. On the second pitch, he saw, Roccaforte drove a fly ball to right-center that cleared the wall. The blast was Roccaforte's first at the AA-level and tied the game 4-4.

The tie didn't last long after Kala'i Rosario singled to right with Walker Jenkins on the bases. Martin, the Naturals' right fielder, tried to throw out Jenkins, trying to advance to third, but his throw hit the runner and rolled away in foul ground, allowing Jenkins to make a mad dash for home to give the Surge the lead. Rosario scored on a wild pitch to extend the Wichita lead to 6-5.

The Nats made it a one-run game in the sixth when Sam Ruta doubled to right, bringing Javier Vaz around to score. In the seventh, NWA took its first lead of the night. Omar Hernandez scored on a passed ball to tie the game and Brett Squires doubled to right, plating Gavin Cross to give the Naturals a 7-6 lead.

The Wind Surge took the lead back in the eighth and despite a stellar outing from Hunter Owen, who struck out seven in 3.1 innings, the Naturals suffered a setback to start the series.

The two teams continue their six-game set Wednesday night with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. The Naturals and Wind Surge can be heard at www.nwanaturals.com or on the MiLB App as the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, brings you all the action.







