Ortiz Named Texas League July Player of the Month

August 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders 1B/OF Abimelec Ortiz was named Texas League July Player of the Month, Minor League Baseball announced on Wednesday.

In July, Ortiz led the Texas League in doubles (eight), home runs (seven), RBIs (17), slugging percentage (.682) and OPS (1.082) while ranking second in batting average (.341) and third in hits (29).

Before his promotion to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Ortiz was tied for second in the Texas League with 16 home runs and fourth with 56 RBIs. His 35 extra-base hits were also tied for third in the league.

The Bayamon, Puerto Rico native is a product of the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy and Florida Southwestern State College before the Rangers signed him as a Non-Drafted Free Agent on July 29th, 2021. In 2023, he was named the High-A South Atlantic League MVP and Rangers Tom Grieve Minor League Player of the Year.

The RoughRiders continue their six-game series in Arkansas at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, August 6th, with game two of the set.







Texas League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.