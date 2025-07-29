Nett's Brilliant Return Spoiled by RoughRiders

FRISCO, Texas - The road trip kicked off with a bang thanks to Devin Ortiz's lead-off homer before Braden Nett went nine up, nine down in his first outing since July 11, but the Frisco RoughRiders (10-18, 48-48) used a solid start from Mitch Bratt and production from the middle of their order to bounce back with a 4-2 win over the San Antonio Missions (12-16, 51-46).

Frisco scored all four runs after Nett left the game. Abimelec Ortiz finished a triple shy of the cycle, and Keyber Rodriguez drove in a couple of runs to hand Jared Kollar the loss and Bratt the win. Meanwhile, Gerardo Carillo earned the save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The first hot dog had barely been sold at Riders Field when Devin Ortiz launched his lead-off homer over the terrace in left field. This delivered the Missions a rare run against Bratt and a 1-0 lead in the first.

Nett, who went more than two weeks between starts, looked as dominant as he has all season. He retired all nine RoughRiders he faced while striking out four. Nett touched 98mph and consistently got all his pitches across for strikes.

Having missed so much time, however, Nett left the game after his three perfect innings. When Kollar took over, Frisco seemed happy just to see someone else on the mound. They greeted Kollar by loading the bases with back-to-back singles and a walk before Rodriguez tied the game up with a sacrifice fly. Cam Cauley then looped an RBI single to center, giving the RoughRiders a 2-1 lead.

Bratt settled down after the Devin Ortiz homer, setting down six straight at one point and utilizing a pair of double plays to keep the Missions mostly at bay. In the sixth, Wyatt Hoffman started the inning with a walk before Francisco Acuña also drew a free pass, a rarity from Bratt, who has now walked just 16 batters in over 90 innings. With two runners on, Frisco manager Carlos Cardoza decided to pull Bratt. He turned to Ryan Lobus, who made Cardoza's decision look wise when he struck out Brandon Valenzuela on three pitches to extinguish the fire.

Frisco capitalized on escaping trouble by creating some themselves offensively. Abimelec Ortiz began the sixth with a double, and he scampered home on a Rodriguez RBI single that made it 3-1 Frisco.

Lobus held the lead through a clean seventh, but Kollar matched him to send the game into the eighth. Gavin Collyer became the next RoughRider out of the stable, and after two easy outs, the Missions' offense stirred the pot. Devin Ortiz singled off the third base bag and then hustled all the way home on a scorching 107mph double from Moisčs Gņmez that split the left-center field gap and brought the Missions within one. Acuña then walked, again bringing Valenzuela to the plate with two runners on, but Collyer forced Valenzuela into a weak fly out.

Kollar gave way to J.B. Wendelken in the eighth. Abimelec Ortiz continued his strong night by lifting an opposite-field homer barely over the left field wall, securing an important insurance run for Frisco that allowed Carillo to breathe easier as he recorded the final three outs of the game.

