Yost Dazzles in Debut, Castañon Homers Twice as Missions Fry Corny Dogs

August 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Marcos Castañon belted two homers and drove in all four Missions runs, and Eric Yost went 6.1 innings with just one run allowed in his Double-A debut to inject some energy into a 4-2 San Antonio Missions (14-18, 53-48) victory over the Frisco RoughRiders (12-20, 50-50), who today played as the Corny Dogs.

Yost became just the second Mission to record an out in the seventh inning all year, joining the recently traded Henry Baez. And if his Double-A debut wasn't enough, teammate Garrett Hawkins extended his breathtaking scoreless streak to 36 innings while securing a save in his first appearance for San Antonio. Both Yost and Hawkins received a promotion from High-A Fort Wayne yesterday.

Both offenses went scoreless through the first three innings. Frisco starter Jose Corniell, who continues to work back from Tommy John Surgery, ended his night after his three clean frames. This meant Daniel Missaki entered for his second appearance of the series, and Castañon welcomed him with a ringing solo homer to left in the fourth.

San Antonio looked destined to add another run in the fifth after Wyatt Hoffman hit a one-out double. Frisco second baseman Jax Biggers had other plans, however, as he made back-to-back phenomenal plays up the middle to rob Kai Murphy and Devin Ortiz of base hits.

Missaki stayed in the game into the sixth, and he allowed consecutive singles to Romeo Sanabria and Francisco Acuña to start the inning. A wild pitched moved both runners into scoring position, but they would have scored from anywhere once Castañon walloped his second blast of the night, this time a three-run shot that gave San Antonio a 4-0 lead.

Castañon's support allowed Yost to deal throughout his first start with the Missions. He gave up just two hits; a double to the big-league rehabber Jake Burger, and a double to Aaron Zavala, who was thrown out trying to extend the knock into a triple by a terrific 9-4-5 relay.

Yost came back out for the seventh, where he got Abimelec Ortiz to ground out before walking Sebastian Walcott. Manager Luke Montz pulled Yost for Ryan Och, and Och played with fire. Och let the first four men he faced reach-two via walks and two via singles-to slice San Antonio's advantage in half. Backed up against the wall with the bases still juiced, Och forced Biggers into a 4-6-3 double play to escape a major jam.

With the lead now at 4-2, Hawkins took his turn at a Double-A debut. Hawkins retired the last 21 batters he faced at High-A Fort Wayne, and he kept that up with two quick outs in the eighth inning of this game. Abimelec Ortiz singled with two away, but Hawkins quickly got Walcott to pop up after him.

Avery Weems and Bryan Magdaleno kept the Missions quiet, so the Corny Dogs received one final shot in the ninth. Hawkins worked around a Keith Jones double to extend his scoreless inning streak to a whopping 36 innings while securing his first Double-A save as well.

The Missions conclude their six-game series in Frisco with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday night. San Antonio sends righty Jared Kollar (0-5, 6.61) to the mound while righty Josh Stephan (5-4, 5.11) pitches for Frisco. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







