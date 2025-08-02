Arkansas Bested by Springfield

Springfield, MO - Brock Rodden notched three hits and Lazaro Montes blasted his seventh home run with Arkansas, his 25th of the year overall, but it was not enough as the Arkansas Travelers were felled 6-3 by the Springfield Cardinals. The Travs scored the game's first run before the Cardinals rattled off six straight to get control. Springfield starter Brycen Mautz retired 12 straight hitters at one point to help secure his fourth win of the year. Marcelo Perez took the loss for Arkansas, his first in seven Double-A starts.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas left the bases loaded in the second inning, failing to score despite three hits.

* Dakota Harris put Springfield on top in the third with a solo homer. An inning later, Harris delivered a two-run single with two out to push their lead to three.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Brock Rodden: 3-5, run

* LF Blake Rambusch: 2-4, run

News and Notes

* Rodden has eight hits in his last three games.

* Montes' 25 homers rank fourth most in all of minor league baseball.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with righty Michael Morales (2-4, 4.38) making the start for Arkansas against righty Cade Winquest (0-0, 0.90). First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







