Rayo K's Seven in Naturals 4-1 Win over Corpus Christi

August 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - Oscar Rayo spun 4.0 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (16-16, 49-52) 4-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks (12-20, 34-66) on Saturday. The two sides conclude their series on Sunday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM CT.

Kansas City Royals' number 13 prospect, Frank Mozzicato, got the start in the penultimate game of the Nats' series against the Hooks. After the southpaw kept the top of the first inning scoreless, his offense struck in the bottom of the frame. Javier Vaz ripped a leadoff single and Carson Roccaforte followed with an RBI triple that plated him. Gavin Cross scored Roccaforte in the next plate appearance on a sac-fly, and Northwest Arkansas jumped out to an early 2-0 lead.

The Hooks got on the board in the top of the second. The one-run inning made it a 2-1 game until the bottom of the fourth when Colton Becker singled and stole second. Vaz hit his second single of the game to score Becker and extend the Northwest Arkansas lead, 3-1.

Mozzicato exited after 5.0 innings of work with four strikeouts, one earned run and two hits allowed. Rayo entered the sixth inning as his follow-up act and picked up where he left off. After the top of the sixth was scoreless, Becker led off the bottom of the inning with a walk. He stole his third and fourth bags of the game which moved him from first to third, and Julio Rodriguez drove Becker in with a single to put the Naturals up 4-1.

Rayo dealt the rest of the way, keeping the Hooks off the board en route to a 4.0 inning scoreless effort with seven punch outs. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals held on to beat the Corpus Christi Hooks by a final score of 4-1, securing a series win and returning to .500 in the second half.

Northwest Arkansas continues their series with Corpus Christi on Sunday, August 3. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM CT.







