Causey Spins Two Scoreless Innings in Naturals 6-1 Loss against Hooks

August 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - A.J. Causey dropped his ERA to 0.69 with 2.0 shutout innings and three strikeouts in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (16-17, 49-53) 6-1 loss to the Corpus Christi Hooks (13-20, 35-66). The Nats have Monday off before hitting the road for a six-game series against the Minnesota Twins Double-A affiliate, the Wichita Wind Surge, in Wichita, Kansas.

The Hooks struck early with a two-run top of the first. In the bottom of the inning, Javier Vaz hit a leadoff double and moved to third on Carson Roccaforte's base knock. Gavin Cross hit a sac-fly to the outfield that scored Vaz and made it a 2-1 game in favor of Corpus Christi.

Naturals' starting pitcher Henry Williams exited after a 6.0 inning quality trailing 6-1. The right-handers final line featured six runs, three earned, with four strikeouts. Causey followed out of the bullpen with 2.0 scoreless frames, and Nate Ackenhausen left the Hooks off the board in the top of the ninth inning.

Northwest Arkansas loaded the bases with nobody down in the bottom of the ninth but stranded the runners on the path and dropped their series finale to the Hooks by a final score of 6-1. The Nats still secured the series win, 4-2.

Northwest Arkansas has Monday off ahead of a six-game road series against the Minnesota Twins Double-A affiliate, the Wichita Wind Surge. Tuesday's first pitch in Wichita, Kansas is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT, and fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







