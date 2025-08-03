Drillers Claim Series Victory with Shutout Win

Taylor Young of the Tulsa Drillers turns a double play

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Conor Lacefield) Taylor Young of the Tulsa Drillers turns a double play(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Conor Lacefield)

Midland, TX - Pitching was firmly in control of the series finale between the Tulsa Drillers and Midland RockHounds on Sunday afternoon. Both teams had outstanding pitching, but the Drillers were just a little bit better as they earned a 1-0 shutout win at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Tulsa used three hurlers and they allowed only two hits in the win, and designated hitter Nelson Quiroz provided the winning hit in the tenth inning.

The victory gave Tulsa its second consecutive series win, finishing with a 4-2 record in Midland. It also improved the Drillers' record to 18-15 in the second half, which is tied with Arkansas for second place in the Texas League North Division standings.

Roque Gutierrez made his second start of the six-game series for Tulsa, and he pitched his best game to date with the Drillers. Gutierrez began the game with five scoreless innings, allowing only one hit with three strikeouts, and needed just 41 pitches to do so.

Unfortunately for the Drillers, Midland pitchers were having the same success as Gage Jump and Chen Zhuang combined for five perfect innings to begin the game.

The Drillers had the best opportunity to score in the seventh inning. With one out, Tulsa earned two singles, but a groundout followed. Sean McLain drew a two-out walk to load the bases, but a fly out ended the threat.

Gutierrez continued his dominance through the seventh inning before exiting the game. Jerming Rosario took over in the eighth, and after he walked the first two hitters, Rosario recovered to retire the next three hitters to keep the game scoreless.

Two groundballs and a fly out quickly retired the Drillers in the ninth inning. The reliable Antonio Knowles entered in the bottom of the ninth and extended the game to extra innings with a scoreless frame

In the top of the tenth, Zach Ehrhard was the placed runner at second base. After James Tibbs III lined out to left, McLain drew a walk to put runners at first and second. The scoreless deadlock was finally broken thanks to a soft single by Quiroz that scored Ehrhard to put the Drillers ahead 1-0.

Knowles returned to the mound in the bottom of the tenth and recorded three outs on a strikeout, a groundout and a fly out to secure the win for Tulsa. Knowles was credited with the win, improving his season record to 6-1.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The win against the RockHounds in the series finale evened the season series between the two teams at six wins each.

*The win also improved the Drillers record in one-run games this season to 20-14.

*Tulsa earned just five hits in the win, with Quiroz accounting for two.

*Newell's seventh-inning hit increased his on-base streak to 18 consecutive games.

*Gutierrez allowed just one hit and one walk over seven complete innings and struck out four.

*Taylor Young raised his on-base streak to 13 straight games with a single in the sixth inning.

*The extra-innings contest took only 2 hours and 15 minutes to complete.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will continue their two-week road trip by starting a six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday at Whataburger Field. First pitch for the series opener is set for 6:35 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Tulsa - LHP Jackson Ferris (7-5, 4.25 ERA)

Corpus Christi - RHP Nic Swanson (1-3, 6.75 ERA)

