Wichita's Offense Stays on Fire in Amarillo

August 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







AMARILLO, Texas (August 3, 2025)-The Wichita Wind Surge exploded for 10 runs in the ninth in a 16-8 victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN. After scoring their most runs in a game all year last night, Wichita replicates that feat by bringing home 16 runs on 16 hits in the series finale.

Jose Fernandez sent a solo shot out to left field in the bottom of the second to give Amarillo an early 1-0 lead.

Ricardo Olivar and Hendry Mendez hit back-to-back jacks in the top of the third. Olivar's 13th of the year was a two-run homer to left while Mendez drove a solo shot to the left center alley for his first with the Wind Surge.

After a solo home run by Manuel Pena and an RBI double to right by LuJames Groover in the home half of the third, the game stood tied 3-3. Each team scored in each half of the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Walker Jenkins and a solo homer to left by Amarillo newcomer Ben McLaughlin.

Ryan Waldschmidt and Jack Hurley plated two more for the Sod Poodles in the bottom of the fifth on a double and a single, then Rubel Cespedes homered to the berm in right center on the second pitch of the top of the sixth to make the score 6-5 Amarillo.

Mendez struck a run-scoring single to right before the stretch in the seventh to tie the game. Caleb Roberts put the Sod Poodles ahead 8-6 on a two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth.

Wichita put up a 10-spot in the top of the ninth inning on eight hits, anchored by an opposite-field two-run home run from Kala'i Rosario to the berm in right-center to claw ahead to a 16-8 advantage. The Wind Surge as a collective sent 13 men to the plate, hit for the cycle in the frame, and scored the most runs that they have in a single inning this season.

Kade Bragg threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to finish the night. Ricky Castro earned the win in relief and evened up to 3-3 on the year, giving up two earned runs on three hits with a walk and a strikeout over three innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

Ahead of the game, Walker Jenkins was named the Twins Minor League Player of the Week.

Wichita ties scores 16 runs, their most in a game in 2025, for the second consecutive night.

The Wind Surge record a new season-high for runs in an inning (10).

Hendry Mendez finishes with four RBI and an outfield assist from left field.

Wichita heads home for a series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals next week.

The Wind Surge return to Equity Bank Park for a series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beginning August 5 at 7:05 PM on Two for Tuesday. Bring your Dillons Plus card or app to the box office and get two tickets for the price of one! You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.