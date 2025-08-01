Wind Surge Release 2026 Schedule

August 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge today announced their schedule for the 2026 baseball season. The Surge will open the season at home on Thursday, April 2, against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the AA affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. It will be the third time in six seasons that the team will open up the season at home.

The 2026 season will consist of 138 games, with 69 of them taking place at Equity Bank Park. The schedule will be similar to recent seasons, with most series beginning on a Tuesday and wrapping up on Sunday. Wichita will play just one Monday game in 2026, on May 25 at Springfield.

Wichita will face the other nine teams in the Texas League in 2026, with eight of them traveling to Equity Bank Park. For the fourth consecutive season, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, AA affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will be the only Texas League team to not make the trip to Wichita. The Surge play at Amarillo May 5-10.

The Wind Surge are home during Riverfest festivities in early June and host Father's Day later in the month. Wichita will play at home 17 times in the month of July, including the entirety of Independence Day weekend as America celebrates its 250th birthday.

The official game times, season ticket information, and promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. Wichita closes the season with a six game homestand against the Frisco RoughRiders, culminating on Sunday, September 13.

