Haynes Exits Early, RoughRiders Secure 3-1 Win over Missions

August 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The San Antonio Missions (13-18, 52-48) took an early lead, but the lone run fell short as the Frisco RoughRiders (12-19, 50-49) took the 3-1 win on Friday. Frisco starter David Davalillo provided his longest Double-A start with 5.2 innings to grab the victory. Meanwhile, concern loomed for Missions starter Jagger Haynes, who left the game in the third inning with an apparent injury.

Davalillo and Haynes held their respective opponents down through two innings, but Davalillo's slight loss of control opened the door for San Antonio to score first. With the bases loaded and two away, Francisco Acuña drew a walk that put the Missions up.

The scary sight came immediately after the Missions took the lead. Ready to take the mound in the third, Haynes suddenly received a visit from Missions manager Luke Montz and trainer Juan Peña. Once they completed a lengthy discussion, Haynes left the game.

With the unexpected early exit, J.B. Wendelken took his time warming up. He managed to set Frisco down in order in the third, and in the fourth, he erased a walk with a pickoff. Wendelken continued into the fifth, making this his longest outing of the season. One out away from extending it to three scoreless innings, Abimelec Ortiz once again became a pain for San Antonio by looping a game-tying RBI single into center field. José Geraldo came in for Wendelken and finished the frame, but the game sat even at 1-1.

After the run in the third, Davalillo kept the Missions mostly silent until an Albert Fabian walked with two outs in the sixth. This forced Davalillo out of the game, but Ryan Lobus sat Marcos Castañon down to keep the game tied. For Davalillo, 5.2 innings were the most he's thrown in with Frisco.

Geraldo came back out for San Antonio in the sixth, and Frisco treated him poorly. Keyber Rodriguez led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a passed ball and then stole third. Ian Moller capitalized on the infield being drawn in when he snuck a ball past the dive of the third baseman, Devin Ortiz, and Moller reached second with a go-ahead RBI double. Moller moved to third on Tucker Mitchell's flyout, and with Marcus Smith at the plate, a Geraldo wild pitch brought Moller across as Frisco's third run.

The 3-1 Frisco lead remained throughout thanks to the RoughRiders' bullpen. Lobus went on to set down every Mission he faced, Joey Danielson stranded a walk with two strikeouts and Gerardo Carrillo slammed the door shut for his second save of the series.

