Arkansas Shoots Down Springfield

Springfield, MO - The Arkansas Travelers posted 10 hits including four doubles on their way to a 7-1 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night. Travs pitchers battled traffic throughout the night and forced the Cardinals to strand 13 baserunners. Dylan File started and settled for no decision allowing only an unearned run over 4.2 innings. Taylor Floyd, Michael Hobbs, Jimmy Kingsbury and Leon Hunter covered the final 4.1 innings and did not allow a run on just one hit. Blake Rambusch, Michael Arroyo, Lazaro Montes and Nick Raposo each had two hit games.

Moments That Mattered

* Rambusch smoked a two-run double to put the Travs up and open the scoring in the third inning.

* Springfield had the bases loaded with one out in both the third and fifth innings but only scored one run and that was the direct result of an error.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Blake Rambusch: 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI

* RF Lazaro Montes: 2-4, run, 2B, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Arroyo has reached base at least twice in seven of his last eight games.

* Montes has had two hits and two RBIs in each of the past two games.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with righty Marcelo Perez (2-0, 3.06) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Brycen Mautz (3-2, 3.47). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







