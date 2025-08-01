Cardinals Downed Under Friday Night Lights

August 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals dropped their second straight game to the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night. The final score at Hammons Field was 7-1. The series is now tied at two games apiece.

DECISIONS:

W: Taylor Floyd (5-4)

L: Ixan Henderson (7-5)

Lars Nootbaar lays out for the grab while rehabbing for Double-A Springfield. pic.twitter.com/AKYLKHkVTz - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) August 2, 2025

NOTES:

Lars Nootbaar went 1-for-5 in a rehab game and played right field. It's anticipated to be the final game of this rehab stint. He went 4-for-14 overall in three games.

Ixan Henderson worked through six innings. He surrendered four earned runs, allowing more than three for just the second time this season.

Springfield's lone run came on an error in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Chase Davis tallied three hits for the fifth time this season.

Springfield wore specialty Harry Potter-themed jerseys for the first time in team history.

UP NEXT:

Saturday, August 2, 6:35 PM CT at Hammons Field vs Arkansas Travelers

Aaron Sachs & Associates Route 66 Jersey Giveaway (2,000)

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







