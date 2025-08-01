Drillers Win Third Straight

August 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers' Sean McLain and John Rhodes on game night

Midland, TX - The Tulsa Drillers hot streak continued Friday night in Midland, Texas thanks to an early offensive display and a quality start on the mound from Chris Campos. The Drillers scored five early runs and never trailed in a 7-3 victory at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The win was the third straight for Tulsa who improved its second-half record to 17-14.

The Drillers quick start produced five runs in the first two innings. In the top of the first inning, Taylor Young drew a one-out walk, advanced to third on a base hit from Yeiner Fernandez and scored on another hit from Chris Newell. After a wild pitch, Fernandez came home with the second run on a sacrifice fly from Damon Keith.

John Rhodes increased the lead to 5-0 in the top of the second. After Kyle Nevin drew a leadoff walk and Sean McLain singled, Rhodes belted his seventh home run of the year.

Midland responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the second. With one out and a runner at first, an error by Tulsa pitcher Chris Campos put a second runner on base. Jared Dickey followed with a double that scored both and cut Tulsa's lead to 5-2.

The score did not change until the Drillers were gifted a pair of runs in the seventh inning. Newell and Nevin singled and were at first and third with two outs, when Midland reliever Pedro Santos threw a wild pitch that allowed Newell to slide home with the sixth run.

Following the wild pitch, Santos walked three straight batters to force in another run that upped the Tulsa lead to 7-2.

The second-inning fielding miscue from Campos would be his only blemish of the night. The right-hander worked seven efficient innings, allowing just the two runs with only one being earned. Maybe the most impressive stats of Campos' performance was that he walked just one batter and struck out eight.

The RockHounds scored their third run in the eighth inning off reliever Robinson Ortiz.

It was not a save situation, but closer Antonio Knowles completed the win with a scoreless ninth inning.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Keith had to exit the game in the bottom of the sixth after making a running catch just before crashing into the retaining wall in foul territory in right field. He appeared to injure his right arm on the catch and was removed after being tended to by athletic trainer Ike Kato.

*The home run from Rhodes was his seventh of the season. It was his first homer and RBI since hitting a two-run homer on July 6 against Wichita. He just missed a second home run, flying out to the left field wall to end the fifth inning.

*Fernandez finished 2-5, giving him his team-leading 23rd multi-hit game of the season.

*Newell also had two hits in the victory and has now reached base safely in 17 straight games.

*Nevin reached base four times with two singles and two walks. He also scored two runs.

*The win moved the Drillers three games over .500 with their second-half record, marking the first time this season that they have been three games over the mark.

*The Drillers will have a chance to match their season high four-game winning streak with a victory on Saturday. Four times this year the Drillers have won four games in a row, but they have yet to win five in a row.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will continue their series in Midland against the RockHounds on Saturday night, with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Tulsa - RHP Patrick Copen (0-2, 2.28 ERA)

Midland - RHP Henry Baez (4-2, 1.96 ERA)

