Naturals Split Doubleheader Against Corpus Christi

August 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (15-16, 48-51) secured a share of their series against the Corpus Christi Hooks (12-19, 33-65) behind Carson Roccaforte's solid day in centerfield and at the plate. The Nats wound up splitting the doubleheader and look to clinch the series win tomorrow with the two sides continuing their series at 6:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

The Hooks got out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, and in the middle of the frame, Thursday's game was suspended due to inclement weather, making Friday a doubleheader.

Upon resumption, Corpus Christi extended their lead to two in the top of the third, but the Naturals tied things in the bottom of the inning. Javier Vaz led off with a walk and Roccaforte followed with a walk. The two successfully executed a double steal and scored when Spencer Nivens put a ball in play that was overthrown by the Hooks' shortstop. The throwing error made it a 2-2 game.

The score held until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Northwest Arkansas brought 10 bats to the plate. The frame featured runs from Roccaforte, Gavin Cross, Brett Squires, Nivens and Johnson. The five RBI came on walks from Johnson and Sam Ruta, a single by Squires, a sac-fly from Dustin Dickerson, and a double from Julio Rodriguez. The five-run inning put the Nats in the driver's seat with a 7-2 lead.

Corpus fought back with three runs in the top of the eighth inning to make it a 7-5 game. However, Squires walked and Ruta plated him on an RBI single to go ahead 8-5. Christian Chamberlain delivered a flawless ninth inning to secure his second save of the season, and a Northwest Arkansas Naturals 8-5 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Game two was a seven-inning affair that started in a hurry. Roccaforte made a spectacular catch on the first ball in play, and Cross led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo shot that promptly put NWA ahead 1-0. The Hooks answered with a five-run top of the third and added a tally in the fourth to go up 6-1.

Dickerson led off with a walk and Cross scored him on an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, but the Naturals stranded the bases loaded and dropped game two to the Hooks by a final score of 6-2.

Northwest Arkansas continues their series with Corpus Christi on Saturday, August 2. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM CT. Fans can follow the action with AJ Swiatek on the call on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.

