Hooks Bust Through in Nightcap
August 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - A five-run third sent the Hooks to a 6-2 win in seven innings Friday night, splitting a twin bill before 4,575 fans at Arvest Ballpark.
Corpus Christi trailed 1-0 before Joseph Sullivan and Orlando Martinez garnered walks to help start the third. With Trevor Austin being hit by a pitch to load the bases, Zach Cole blistered a line drive to center at 108 MPH for a two-run double. On the next pitch Garret Guillemette bounced a double past the bag at third to drive in two more.
Ryan Johnson capped the five-run outburst with his third double in a span of three games.
CC added insurance in the fourth. Sullivan, drawing his fifth walk of the series, was aboard to begin the frame. Austin, 7-for-11 over his last three games, then lined a single into right before Martinez sent an RBI chopper up the middle.
Martinez has generated a .424 on-base average while hitting safely in 12 of his last 13 games.
Patrick Halligan retired nine of 10 Naturals, striking out four to pick up his first win as a Hook.
After yielding a lead-off home run by Gavin Cross, Brody Rodning permitted only three more baserunners the rest of the way, completing three innings for a second time on the year.
Rodning, opening a bullpen game, has permitted only one run in five innings over two spot starts this season.
Wilmy Sanchez did allow a run in the seventh but induced an evening-ending flyout to leave the bases loaded as the Hooks snapped a six-game slide.
The contest was shortened to seven innings as the Hooks and Naturals resumed a suspended game from Thursday. Picked up in the second, Northwest Arkansas won the tilt, 8-5.
