Squires' Four-Hit Day Powers Naturals

July 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - Brett Squires went 4-for-5 with a double and a home run Tuesday night, leading Northwest Arkansas to a 6-4 win over Corpus Christi in the series opener at Arvest Ballpark.

The Hooks struck first as Wes Clarke hit a long opposite-field home run to right in the first inning against Ben Kudrna. Now with seven Texas League circuit clouts, Clarke boasts a .935 OPS in 30 games for Corpus Christi.

Trailing, 4-2, in the fifth, the Hooks netted a lead-off double from Garret Guillemette. Two outs later, John Garcia lined an RBI single into center, upping his batting average to .271 with runners in scoring position.

Corpus Christi tied the game briefly in the sixth as back-to-back singles by Trevor Austin and Guillemette were cashed in thanks to a ringing double to deep center off the bat of Pascanel Ferreras.

Ferreras is hitting .300 with four doubles and two home runs over his last 11 games.

Orlando Martinez notched a lead-off single in the eighth, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

After allowing two first-inning walks to score, Trey Dombroski dispatched 12 of 14 Naturals to finish his outing, falling short of five innings of the second time over his last 10 assignments.

Amilcar Chirinos was the only Hook to escape unscathed, recording three straight outs to leave two inherited runners aboard in the seventh. Chirinos then stranded a single and a walk in the eighth while striking out three for the evening.

Despite going 0-for-3 with a walk, Zach Cole is hitting .314 over his last 10 contests. Cole did turn in a terrific diving catch in center to help leave runners at second and third in the seventh.







