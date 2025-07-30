Panzini Spins 6.0 Scoreless Innings in Naturals Shutout Win over Corpus Christi
July 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - Shane Panzini posted a quality start with 6.0 innings of work and three punchouts in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (14-15, 47-51) narrow 1-0 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks (11-18, 33-64). The two teams continue their series Thursday night, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM CT.
After the first six and a half innings of Wednesday's affair were scoreless, the Naturals' offense broke the tie in the bottom of the seventh. Omar Hernandez led off with a single, and Javier Vaz followed with a bunt for a single. The bunt forced an errant throw from Corpus Christi's catcher, John Garcia, which allowed a hustling Hernandez to score from first. The play gave Northwest Arkansas a 1-0 lead.
Oscar Rayo delivered a scoreless eighth inning on the mound for the Nats, and Caden Monke slammed the door with a save in the ninth. The stellar outing from the staff helped boost the Northwest Arkansas Naturals past the Corpus Christi Hooks, 1-0.
Northwest Arkansas continues their series with Corpus Christi on Thursday, July 31. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT. Fans can follow the action with AJ Swiatek on the call on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.
Texas League Stories from July 30, 2025
- Ortiz Stays Hot, Frisco Suffers 7-4 Loss to San Antonio - Frisco RoughRiders
- Panzini Spins 6.0 Scoreless Innings in Naturals Shutout Win over Corpus Christi - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Pinales Throws Season-High Six Innings, Offense Supports 7-4 Flying Chanclas Win - San Antonio Missions
- Two Homers Not Enough in Road Loss - Arkansas Travelers
- Nolan Gorman Homers in Springfield Rehab Game - Springfield Cardinals
- Drillers Bounce Back Behind Ferris - Tulsa Drillers
- Wednesday Night's Game vs. Wichita Postponed - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Squires' Four-Hit Day Powers Naturals - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Wind Surge Walked off by Sod Poodles - Wichita Wind Surge
- Melendez Mashes Walk-Off Dinger to Complete Pointy Boots Comeback - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Travs Nipped by Cards in Opener - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Northwest Arkansas Naturals Stories
- Panzini Spins 6.0 Scoreless Innings in Naturals Shutout Win over Corpus Christi
- Cross Hits 501-Foot Homer in Naturals 6-4 Triumph over Corpus Christi
- Ben Kudrna Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for July 21 - 27
- Díaz, Johnson Homer in 8-4 Loss Sunday
- Vaz, Roccaforte Power Offense in Extra Inning Loss Friday