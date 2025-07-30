Panzini Spins 6.0 Scoreless Innings in Naturals Shutout Win over Corpus Christi

July 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Shane Panzini posted a quality start with 6.0 innings of work and three punchouts in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (14-15, 47-51) narrow 1-0 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks (11-18, 33-64). The two teams continue their series Thursday night, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM CT.

After the first six and a half innings of Wednesday's affair were scoreless, the Naturals' offense broke the tie in the bottom of the seventh. Omar Hernandez led off with a single, and Javier Vaz followed with a bunt for a single. The bunt forced an errant throw from Corpus Christi's catcher, John Garcia, which allowed a hustling Hernandez to score from first. The play gave Northwest Arkansas a 1-0 lead.

Oscar Rayo delivered a scoreless eighth inning on the mound for the Nats, and Caden Monke slammed the door with a save in the ninth. The stellar outing from the staff helped boost the Northwest Arkansas Naturals past the Corpus Christi Hooks, 1-0.

Northwest Arkansas continues their series with Corpus Christi on Thursday, July 31. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT. Fans can follow the action with AJ Swiatek on the call on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







Texas League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.