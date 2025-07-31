Naturals Game against Corpus Christi on Thursday, July 31st Suspended

July 31, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals game against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) was suspended tonight - Thursday, July 31st - due to wet grounds at Arvest Ballpark with the Naturals trailing 1-0 going into the bottom of the second inning.

Tonight's game will resume at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow - Friday, August 1st - in the bottom of the second inning with Spencer Nivens at the plate and the Naturals trailing the Hooks, 1-0. The regularly scheduled game on Friday will now be a 7-inning game that will begin approximately 35 minutes following the completion of the 9-inning suspended game. Gates open at 4:15 p.m.

All tickets from Thursday, July 31st are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any regular season home game during the 2025 season. Tickets for Friday, August 1st are now good for both the suspended game and the regularly scheduled game.

All ticket exchanges need to be done in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office during normal operating hours. The Box Office opens at 12 p.m. on gamedays and stays open throughout the game while on non-gamedays it is open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

