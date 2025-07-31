Arkansas Takes Game Three in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Arkansas Travelers took a 4-2 Thursday night game at Hammons Field. After winning the first two games of the series, Springfield could not mount a comeback.

DECISIONS:

W: Adam Seminaris (5-5)

L: Hancel Rincon (3-3)

SV: Nick Davila (3)

Lars Nootbaar tonight for Double-A Springfield: 2-5, RBI, R

NOTES:

Lars Nootbaar went 2-for-5 with a run scored and RBI in his second rehab game.

Hancel Rincon surrendered three runs on five hits in his eighth Double-A start.

Nolan Gorman went 1-for-5 in his third rehab game.

UP NEXT:

Friday, August 1, 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field vs Arkansas Travelers

Harry Potter Night, Magical Fireworks presented by 92.9 The Beat

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







