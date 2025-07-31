Arkansas Takes Game Three in Springfield
July 31, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Arkansas Travelers took a 4-2 Thursday night game at Hammons Field. After winning the first two games of the series, Springfield could not mount a comeback.
DECISIONS:
W: Adam Seminaris (5-5)
L: Hancel Rincon (3-3)
SV: Nick Davila (3)
Lars Nootbaar tonight for Double-A Springfield: 2-5, RBI, R pic.twitter.com/f9AZ9pJ0KO - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) August 1, 2025
NOTES:
Lars Nootbaar went 2-for-5 with a run scored and RBI in his second rehab game.
Hancel Rincon surrendered three runs on five hits in his eighth Double-A start.
Nolan Gorman went 1-for-5 in his third rehab game.
UP NEXT:
Friday, August 1, 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field vs Arkansas Travelers
Harry Potter Night, Magical Fireworks presented by 92.9 The Beat
Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
