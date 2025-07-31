Missions Fall to Frisco After Emotional Trade Deadline

July 31, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







FRISCO, Texas - On MLB's trade deadline day, the San Antonio Missions saw four players traded away as Henry Baez, Braden Nett, Tyson Neighbors and Brandon Valenzuela said goodbye to the team. After the flurry of movement, the Missions (13-17, 52-47) never found their footing in a 12-3 loss against the Frisco RoughRiders (11-19, 49-49).

The RoughRiders tagged Missions starter Victor Lizarraga early and often, as he allowed 10 runs on 10 hits. Abimelec Ortiz homered for the third straight game, drove in four, and finished a triple shy of the cycle for the second time this series. Everyone except Sebastian Walcott tallied a knock for Frisco, who got another solid start from Leandro Lopez to jump ahead in the series.

Frisco's assault on Lizarraga began with seven runs on seven hits in the second. Abimelec Ortiz delivered the exclamation point, a three-run homer off the lazy river's facade in right field that gave Frisco a touchdown lead.

The RoughRiders didn't let up in the third. Aaron Zavala tripled in a run before Keith Jones II, Jax Biggers, Cam Cauley and Abimelec Ortiz each recorded RBI doubles. Lizarraga's night finished with double digits in both the hit and run columns, and Stephen Jones let in the final of the two runs in the inning.

San Antonio's bullpen calmed the storm for the remainder of the game. Kevin Kopps put up a pair of strikeouts in two scoreless innings, Andrew Moore sat in the high nineties through his 1.2 clean frames and Ryan Och finished the game with four outs and no additional runs on the board

Lopez completed four good frames for Frisco, but he did get charged for his first run at the Double-A level after leaving with two runners on in the fifth. The run came against Jackson Kelley on a double play with the bases loaded.

The Missions scratched two more across off Eric Loomis in the seventh when Wyatt Hoffman got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Devin Ortiz hit an RBI groundout. The late offense fell well short, however, as Larson Kindreich and Gavin Collyer helped wrap up Frisco's comfortable 12-3 win.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series in Frisco with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Friday night. Lefty Jagger Haynes (3-2, 4.02) goes for San Antonio while Frisco's starter is righty David Davalillo (1-2, 2.45). Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.