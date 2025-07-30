Pinales Throws Season-High Six Innings, Offense Supports 7-4 Flying Chanclas Win

FRISCO, Texas - Enmanuel Pinales completed six innings for the first time in a San Antonio uniform, and he let the offense take care of the rest as the Flying Chanclas (13-16, 52-46) defeated the Frisco RoughRiders (10-19, 48-49) by a score of 7-4.

Devin Ortiz racked up another three hits and two RBIs while Moisès Gòmez also drove in a pair with a homer. Pinales took home the win, and reliever Daniel Missaki took the loss. Tyson Neighbors, who is from up the road in Sulphur Springs, secured his first Double-A save in front of dozens of loved ones.

San Antonio again wasted little time getting on the board, this time against Josh Trentadue, who made his Double-A debut for Frisco on the mound. Last night, Devin Ortiz led off with a homer. Tonight, Ortiz singled and instead set up Gòmez for the homer, a 108mph bullet to left that quickly made it 2-0 Flying Chanclas.

Abimelec Ortiz answered right away with a solo homer off Pinales in the bottom of the first. The Chanclas knew at that point they'd have to keep matching Frisco, which they did in the second. Marcos Castañon and Kai Murphy singled to start the frame, and they both made it to scoring position on a wild pitch from Trentadue. Albert Fabian capitalized, driving in Castañon with a sacrifice fly.

Pinales piled up three straight clean innings, using a nifty around-the-horn double play along the way to maintain the 3-1 lead. However, Frisco put a rally together in the fifth. Luis Mieses and Ian Moller each singled, and with two away, Cam Cauley singled as well to bring home Mieses. In an effort to cause chaos with runners at the corners, Cauley took off trying to steal second before immediately stopping in his tracks when the throw from catcher Brandon Valenzuela went down to second. As the throw arrived, shortstop Francisco Acuña missed the catch and let the ball squirt into center field, which allowed Moller to score to tie the game at three.

In a game that now stood tied, San Antonio turned the tables and got a big two-out hit themselves against Missaki. Castañon looped a single into center field, and because there were two outs, Valenzuela managed to score from second to give San Antonio the lead again.

Pinales showed appreciation for the regained edge by setting Frisco down in order in the sixth, wrapping things up with a strikeout of Josh Hatcher. This sealed his first six-inning outing at the Double-A level and put him in a spot to win his sixth game of the season.

Unhappy with just a one-run lead, San Antonio added some cushion late. In the seventh, Valenzuela walked with the bases loaded against Joey Danielson for the fifth run of the game. Danielson danced around trouble to escape further damage, but Bryan Magdaleno could not say the same. A pair of walks came back to bite him when Devin Ortiz smoked a two-run double down the left field line, making it 7-3.

While the offense did their job, the bullpen did as well. Jake Higginbotham carved in the seventh, striking out the side. A Cauley triple and Abimelec Ortiz single did scratch one across off Higginbotham in the eighth, but he fanned Aaron Zavala in response. The lefty exited with two away in the eighth and handed the ball to the Texas native, Neighbors, who had nearly 30 friends and family in the stands.

Neighbors used that support to not only complete the eighth but also the ninth with ease, finishing a 7-4 win for the Flying Chanclas.

