Nolan Gorman Homers in Springfield Rehab Game

July 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals took down the Arkansas Travelers 6-4 on Tuesday night to take the first two games of the six-game series. Nolan Gorman homered and doubled in his second rehab game in Dobule-A.

DECISIONS:

W: Pete Hansen (7-3)

L: Nick Fraze (0-4)

SV: Osvaldo Berrios (4)

BANG! Nolan Gorman launches a two-run go-ahead shot while rehabbing for Double-A Springfield. pic.twitter.com/Efh9kKFagU - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 31, 2025

NOTES:

Gorman went 2-for-4 in his second rehab game with Springfield on Wednesday. He went 0-for-4 on Tuesday night.

OF Lars Nootbaar also rehabbed for Springfield. He went 1-for-4.

Leonardo Bernal launched a solo home run in the bottom of the third. It's a career-high 12 on the season for the number 3 ranked St. Louis prospect.

Luis Gastelum tossed two perfect innings of relief with four strikeouts. He is the Cardinals number 27 prospect.

UP NEXT:

Thursday, July 31, 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field vs Arkansas Travelers

Thirsty Thursday, Fake Mustache Night

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







