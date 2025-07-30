Nolan Gorman Homers in Springfield Rehab Game
July 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals took down the Arkansas Travelers 6-4 on Tuesday night to take the first two games of the six-game series. Nolan Gorman homered and doubled in his second rehab game in Dobule-A.
DECISIONS:
W: Pete Hansen (7-3)
L: Nick Fraze (0-4)
SV: Osvaldo Berrios (4)
BANG! Nolan Gorman launches a two-run go-ahead shot while rehabbing for Double-A Springfield. pic.twitter.com/Efh9kKFagU - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 31, 2025
NOTES:
Gorman went 2-for-4 in his second rehab game with Springfield on Wednesday. He went 0-for-4 on Tuesday night.
OF Lars Nootbaar also rehabbed for Springfield. He went 1-for-4.
Leonardo Bernal launched a solo home run in the bottom of the third. It's a career-high 12 on the season for the number 3 ranked St. Louis prospect.
Luis Gastelum tossed two perfect innings of relief with four strikeouts. He is the Cardinals number 27 prospect.
UP NEXT:
Thursday, July 31, 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field vs Arkansas Travelers
Thirsty Thursday, Fake Mustache Night
Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
Texas League Stories from July 30, 2025
- Ortiz Stays Hot, Frisco Suffers 7-4 Loss to San Antonio - Frisco RoughRiders
- Panzini Spins 6.0 Scoreless Innings in Naturals Shutout Win over Corpus Christi - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Pinales Throws Season-High Six Innings, Offense Supports 7-4 Flying Chanclas Win - San Antonio Missions
- Two Homers Not Enough in Road Loss - Arkansas Travelers
- Nolan Gorman Homers in Springfield Rehab Game - Springfield Cardinals
- Drillers Bounce Back Behind Ferris - Tulsa Drillers
- Wednesday Night's Game vs. Wichita Postponed - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Squires' Four-Hit Day Powers Naturals - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Wind Surge Walked off by Sod Poodles - Wichita Wind Surge
- Melendez Mashes Walk-Off Dinger to Complete Pointy Boots Comeback - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Travs Nipped by Cards in Opener - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.