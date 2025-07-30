Two Homers Not Enough in Road Loss
July 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Springfield, MO - Jared Sundstrom and Josh Hood each belted a home run but the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Springfield Cardinals, 6-4 on Wednesday night. Cardinals starter Pete Hansen dealt a quality start of six innings allowing three runs to earn the win while the Travs used six pitchers in the game with none working more than 2.1 innings. Arkansas was outhit just 11-10 but did not draw a walk.
Moments That Mattered
* Springfield snatched the lead in the third inning when Nolan Gorman, on a Major League injury rehab assignment, blasted a two-run home run to right field.
* Arkansas battled back after trailing by as many as four runs and had the tying runs in scoring position with one out but consecutive groundouts ended the threat.
Notable Travs Performances
* 2B Michael Arroyo: 2-4
* 3B Caleb Cali: 2-4, 2B
News and Notes
* Freuddy Batista made his Double-A debut as the catcher and went 1-4 with a double. He joined the club yesterday from High-A Everett.
* Starter Danny Wirchansky threw 1.2 scoreless innings before leaving with an injury.
Up Next
The series continues on Thursday night with lefty Adam Seminaris (4-5, 2.68) making the start for Arkansas against righty Hancel Rincon (3-2, 3.40). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
