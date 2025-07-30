Wind Surge Walked off by Sod Poodles

AMARILLO, Texas (July 29, 2025)-Walker Jenkins finishes a triple shy of the cycle as the Wichita Wind Surge fell 10-8 in walk-off fashion to the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN. The loss in the longest nine-inning game of the year at three hours and 31 minutes snaps an eight-game win streak on Tuesday for the Wind Surge.

Amarillo was the first team on the board with two runs in the bottom of the second on a wild pitch and a groundout. Those would be the lone runs given up under Wichita starter Christian MacLeod, who went four innings and gave up three hits and four walks to go along with three strikeouts.

Jenkins and Gabby Gonzalez hit back-to-back solo home runs to right center and deep left to tie the game with two outs in the top of the third. Kyler Fedko put the Wind Surge ahead 3-2 on an RBI double to the center field wall.

Christian Cerda tied the game 3-3 with a solo shot to left center in the home half of the sixth.

Wichita sent 11 men to the plate in the top of the seventh and plated five runs on six hits, bookended by a two-RBI double to the left center wall from Kaelen Culpepper. The scoreboard read 8-3 Wind Surge heading into the stretch.

After the stretch, the Sod Poodles put up four runs on four hits, the major one being a two-run knock to center by Ryan Waldschmidt.

Gavin Conticello reached on a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth before scoring on an RBI double to left by Jose Fernandez. Ivan Melendez lifted a game-winning two-run home run out to left field to complete the comeback for Amarillo with a 10-8 win.

Joel Cesar took the loss and is now 3-4 on the season. Over two-thirds of an inning in the ninth, he surrendered three earned runs on two hits and a walk.

POSTGAME NOTES

Pierson Ohl made his Major League debut earlier today as the starting pitcher for the Minnesota Twins in a loss to the Boston Red Sox. Ohl became the 39th Wind Surge player to reach and play in the big leagues.

Walker Jenkins and Gabby Gonzalez are the eighth pair of Wind Surge teammates to hit back-to-back home runs in 2025. Five of those eight times have come in July.

This game is the longest nine-inning game of the season for Wichita at three hours and 31 minutes.

The Wind Surge snap an eight-game winning streak on Tuesday with the loss.

Walker Jenkins finishes a triple shy of the cycle.

